Tom Cotton is calling for Americans to get cash payments through the coronavirus outbreak

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas became the latest Republican to come out in favor of cutting a check to the American people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrew Yang based his entire presidential campaign on a long term version of the idea — known as Universal Basic Income or UBI — and often found the pitch being dismissed as fringe.

Cotton's offered an example of giving a family of four $4,000 per month "for the duration of the crisis," which would be $1,000 per American. A spokesman later added that Cotton has not settled on a figure.

Yang, a Democrat, tweeted "I'm pumped about it actually."

