Tom Cotton calls relief checks to prisoners a ‘crazy Democrat idea’ after voting for them twice under Trump

Andrew Naughtie
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton

(Getty Images)

Republican Senator Tom Cotton has torn into the Democrats’ Covid-19 relief plan for possibly providing stimulus payments to prisoners – even after voting for similar measures under Donald Trump.

Claiming on Fox & Friends that he and other Republicans were happy to work with Democrats to come up with a “targeted relief bill”, the Arkansas senator railed against the plan – which is now expected to pass the House of Representatives and then head to Joe Biden’s desk – for sending payments of up to $1,400 to “those people who have actually been hurt” by the pandemic.

“Look how crazy some of the Democratic ideas are. They had a chance on Saturday morning to stop checks from going to prisoners, from going to the Boston bomber for instance, and on that vote, they declined. Every single Democrat wanted to continue the practice of sending checks to prisoners.

“They had a chance to turn down money for sanctuary cities and sanctuary states, that was my amendment. Again, they turned that down. They had a chance to stop money from going to schools that are closed … it just goes to show how radical their ideas are.”

As was pointed out by a CNN fact check, incarcerated people were also given money under the two Covid relief bills passed during the Trump administration – both of which Mr Cotton voted for.

The senator, who has called the latest relief bill a “partisan slush fund”, is a harsh critic of many Democratic policies, particularly on immigration and criminal justice, as well as various plans designed to encourage racial and gender equity.

His views on immigration made him a key congressional ally in the early part of the Trump administration, in particular when he co-sponsored legislation that would have effectively halved the number of legal immigrants allowed into the country while capping the number of refugees accepted. Known as the RAISE bill, it was reintroduced in the last Congress, but to no avail.

With Mr Trump’s plans for 2024 still unclear and his erratic behaviour scrambling the GOP’s fundraising plans, Mr Cotton’s presidential ambitions are as yet unknown, but he is widely thought to be seriously considering a run for the White House next time around – and his cultivation of issues like immigration and criminal justice would clearly be a good fit with the pro-Trump base.

Co-sponsoring Mr Cotton on the reintroduced RAISE bill in 2019 was another Trumpist and potential 2024 candidate: Josh Hawley, the Missouri Senator who together with Ted Cruz opposed the certification of Joe Biden’s election even after violent insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol while Congress was in session. The bill ultimately went nowhere, but both men can now say they had their names on it.

Mr Cotton was also behind an incendiary New York Times op-ed in which he called for the army to be sent in to quash anti-racism protests. The publication of the piece led to a reckoning at the paper, with many of the opinion section’s staff saying that by running it, the paper was putting its own Black employees in danger – and the section’s editor, James Bennet, ultimately resigned over the incident.

Today we are forced to seriously admire Trump ally Tom Cotton. That’s how bad it all is

Trevor Noah condemns senator Tom Cotton for calling slavery ‘a necessary evil’

Tom Cotton says war against Iran would only take a few days

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.