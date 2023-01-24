Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and more 2023 Oscars nominations snubs, surprises

Associated Press

The Saudi Arabian soccer league hired the former chief executive of Manchester City on Monday to work on cashing in commercial opportunities created by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the country. The Saudi league said Garry Cook, a long-time Nike executive before joining Man City in 2008, would take over as president and CEO. “Following the arrival of global superstar Ronaldo, the eyes of the world are on Saudi football,” league chairman Abdulaziz Alafaleq said in a statement, highlighting a goal to “drive commercial and broadcast opportunities which strengthen the financial position of the league and the clubs.”