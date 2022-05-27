Tom Cruise calls Lady Gaga's musical themes 'the heart' of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Reuters

Although cancer screening and diagnosis was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting advances in medical technology and greater diversity in clinical trials could help treatments in the future, an AstraZeneca executive said. Testing and diagnosis rates for cancer dropped by 15% to 25% over the past two years as people skipped routine checkups, Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of oncology at AstraZeneca, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos. "What that means is that we are diagnosing cancer patients late," Fredrickson said this week, with cancer outcomes being best when diagnosed early.