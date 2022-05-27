Tom Cruise calls Lady Gaga's musical themes 'the heart' of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Artists featured on New Music Friday include Ye, Dua Lipa, Sean Paul and Gwen Stefani. Plus, the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack with Lady Gaga drops.
Artists featured on New Music Friday include Ye, Dua Lipa, Sean Paul and Gwen Stefani. Plus, the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack with Lady Gaga drops.
A Martin County High School student faces discipline after investigators said he got on a school bus in a 'Scream' costume with a fake knife.
Stone boosted a red sequined gown and matching platform heels with aviator sunglasses at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
She laid it all down on the last episode of "Ellen."
Harry Styles has issued a statement following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, demanding an end to gun violence. The Tuesday shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers, leading to calls to action on social media from politicians, civic leaders and Hollywood figures alike. Styles joined the chorus on Friday, […]
Love Kate Middleton's sold-out Tory Burch dress? Shop the 14 best dupes here.
Outer Range premiered on Prime Video on April 15. Now that the 8-episode first season is finished, fans are wondering if there will be a second season.
Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to prescribed burns set by U.S. forest managers as preventative measures, federal investigators announced Friday. The findings could hold implications for the future use of prescribed fire to limit the buildup of dry vegetation amid a U.S. Forest Service moratorium on the practice. The two fires joined in April to form the massive blaze at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains, in the Sangre de Cristo range.
Nobody appreciates the beauty of the world like Bindi Irwin’s 1-year-old daughter Grace Warrior. This little girl has been admiring animals and soaking up amazing moments her whole life. Recently, Grace went on a vacation with her family — and she is smiling the whole time! Irwin, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, posted […]
Although cancer screening and diagnosis was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting advances in medical technology and greater diversity in clinical trials could help treatments in the future, an AstraZeneca executive said. Testing and diagnosis rates for cancer dropped by 15% to 25% over the past two years as people skipped routine checkups, Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of oncology at AstraZeneca, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos. "What that means is that we are diagnosing cancer patients late," Fredrickson said this week, with cancer outcomes being best when diagnosed early.
The nine-acre property features 14 bedrooms, an indoor pool, a tennis court and views of Long Island Sound.
With the stock market plunging into bear market territory (down 20% from its all-time high) on May 20, investors may fear what's next. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have sold off far beyond the major indexes but are still thriving businesses. Shopify's software allows businesses of all sizes to manage an e-commerce store.
The #49ers posted some highlights from OTAs. Lets dissect the snippets of Trey Lance!
SPOILER ALERT: This review contains some minor spoilers for the first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which premiered May 27 on Disney+. The extensive recap of the “Star Wars” prequels that opens the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series is as utilitarian as it is canny. On the one hand, it serves as a reminder of the […]
Myles Truitt, who plays Patrick in the new season of "Stranger Things," teased some of the monsters in the new season of the show.
"I think we're pretty determined," Foley pledges.
Burbank, CA – Celebrities such as taebo pioneer Billy Blanks, film and tv star Joe Mantegna, fitness guru Eric the Trainer, kickboxing great Benny “the jet” Urquidez, film director Art Camacho, Lua teacher Michelle Manu and talk show host Jay Menez...
Morbius can’t be contained. The Jared Leto-led vampire flick has been infecting various pockets of the internet all this week, spreading from Discord to Twitch to Twitter. Now, with a rabid new audience who call themselves “Morbheads,” excited by 24/7 broadcasts of the Marvel film from rogue Twitch streamers, the fandom has reached its logical conclusion: memes. So many Morbius memes, everywhere. You can’t escape them.
Old pets and their owners can’t get enough of these joint supplements. Check out this review from one verified customer.
No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. See: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To RetireFind: 20 Best Places...
A recount will be required for the Republican primary race for a U.S. Senate seat, according to the acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M Chapman.