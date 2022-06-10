Tom Cruise flipped and totaled one of Larry Ellison's cars while on Ellison's $300 million Hawaiian island: Bloomberg

Tom Cruise; Larry Ellison; Lanai. Christopher Jue/Getty Images/Paramount Pictures; Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images/Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC; Ted Soqui/Corbis/Getty Images

Tom Cruise visited Larry Ellison's Hawaiian island shortly after the magnate bought it, per Bloomberg.

Cruise flipped and totaled one of Ellison's cars while driving on the island, the report said.

The incident wasn't reported to the police because no one was hurt, a source told the publication.

Tom Cruise flipped and totaled one of Larry Ellison's cars during a visit to the tech magnate's Hawaiian island, according to a June 9 report by Bloomberg Businessweek's Sophie Alexander.

Ellison, who is today worth $86.9 billion, bought the Hawaiian island of Lanai for $300 million in 2012. He now owns 98% of the 90,000-acre island, which is part of Maui County and home to 2,700 residents. Lanai has two Four Seasons Resorts as well as a mix of private houses and commercial properties.

In the report, Bloomberg examined how the Oracle founder's purchase has affected businesses and families who have called the island home for generations. For one, the island has started to attract a wealthier clientele over the past decade, Bloomberg found — including Tom Cruise, who visited Lanai shortly after Ellison purchased the island.

Bloomberg spoke to eight sources about the movie star's time on the island. Cruise flipped and totaled a Toyota Land Cruiser that belonged to Ellison while driving on Lanai's mostly unpaved roads, multiple sources told the outlet. Employees of Pulama, a land and resource management company owned by Ellison, had to "clean up" and recycle the wreckage, the report said.

No police records of the incident were filed because Cruise had destroyed the car on private land, no one was injured, and Ellison owned the truck that towed the totaled car, a source who requested anonymity told Bloomberg.

Lanai Four Seasons declined to comment on Bloomberg's report. Cruise's and Ellison's representatives didn't respond to Bloomberg's requests for comment.

Ellison's transformation of Lanai into a haven for the rich has caused a fair share controversy. He's been accused of forcing families who have lived on the island for generations to leave to make way for his plan to turn the island into a "wellness utopia" for the wealthy.

Ellison, Cruise's representatives, the Maui Police Department, and the Four Seasons Lanai did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the full report on Bloomberg.

