Tom Cruise goes to movie theater in London to see 'Tenet' as a fan

Tom Cruise, presumably in London to get back to work filming "Mission: Impossible 7" after production was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, did his part to coax people back into movies theaters by taking in a movie himself.

Cruise's pick: Christopher Nolan's "Tenet." The verdict?

"Loved it," he told a fellow moviegoer in a 34-second video posted to the actor's Twitter page.

Cruise also enjoyed being able to catch a movie in a real theater on a big screen for the first time in a long while.

"Here we are, back to the movies," a masked Cruise said in the clip, while being driven through rainy London en route to the theater.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

"Great to be back in the theater, everyone," he told the crowd as he left.

"Tenet," which opened overseas this past weekend, is due in U.S. theaters on Sept. 3.

"Mission: Impossible 7" isn't due out until 2021.

