Tom Cruise walks the red carpet of the "Top Gun Maverick" world premiere in San Diego

Thirty-six years after the original, Tom Cruise unveils the much-expected "Top Gun" sequel on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, later this month.

