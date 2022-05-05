Tom Cruise walks the red carpet of the "Top Gun Maverick" world premiere in San Diego

Thirty-six years after the original, Tom Cruise unveils the much-expected "Top Gun" sequel on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, later this month.

    Wednesday is the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in San Diego, and the stars of the sequel are in town for a series of events.

    STORY: Cruise, who is no stranger to stunts, arrived via helicopter onto the retired Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, California, Wednesday (May 4).'Top Gun: Maverick' was originally scheduled for release in July 2019 but was initially delayed because of production issues. Then its release was pushed back numerous times because of the global pandemic.Speaking at the premiere, Cruise said, "I'm seeing faces again. This is humanity back, you know, and it's an honor to be here for me."The sequel returns 36 years after the iconic first film, which saw Cruise propelled to superstardom.Although rumored to be having a sequel for decades, Cruise only agreed to sign on when he was happy with all the elements.Speaking to Reuters, he said, "I wanted the audience to know you're in safe hands, but it's also, how do you measure how much is too much? We're not going to do a cover of the first one. It has to have its own story."He added, "Doing the second one was incredibly daunting, make no mistake about it, but it was also artistically very fascinating to do because you're constantly going... measuring how and what's going to work and what's working and it was really interesting. It was challenging, and I like a challenge."In the film, Maverick (Cruise) is forced into teaching a new generation of fighter pilots, including Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his best friend Go

    Moncia Barbaro talks about what she likes about playing her character Phoneix, a female pilot in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and her experience in the much heard about Tom Cruise boot camp.

    Cruise, 59, is reprising his role of Maverick over 35 years after the original Top Gun hit theaters in 1986

    The stars of the film will walk the red carpet on the USS Midway.

    The Top Gun: Maverick world premiere is being held tonight on the USS Midway, the iconic Navy aircraft carrier docked in San Diego. Given that fact, of course Tom Cruise took the opportunity to pilot a helicopter onto the flight deck before sauntering over to the red carpet.

    Disney Streaming, which operates the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+ services globally, has tapped two tech veterans — Devika Chawla from Netflix and Arun Chandra from Meta — for senior roles.

    Stimulus payments are flowing again — in one corner of the US, at least. Maine is the latest US state to offer a new relief check to its residents.

    Danny Ramirez spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the 'Top Gun: Maverick' movie premiere.

    For years, Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStations have dominated the world of gaming consoles, outselling Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xboxes by big margins. Based on the figures Microsoft released on April 26 for its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended March 31), thanks to its latest Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, it has been gaining ground in the console gaming hardware market.

    The Saudi rebel circuit is ripping up the traditions of the main Tours and giving the amateurs in its forthcoming $255 million (£180m) series the chance to pocket outrageous prize money.

    A Virginia man was sentenced to federal prison for a 2021 incident where he shoved and injured a flight attendance and tried to open the cabin door.

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. tumbled 10% as the U.S. considers imposing new sanctions on surveillance-technology giant, potentially the harshest measures so far against a major Chinese company.

    Lady Gaga's new song, "Hold My Hand," from the new Tom Cruise movie "Top Gun: Maverick" is finally here. The "A Star Is Born" actress' vocals shine in this ballad, in which she instills a message of hope, encouragement and support.

    Bitcoin notches its biggest one-day gain since March and Ether, the second-largest crypto, puts in its best daily performance since February on Wednesday.

    A bystander heard the woman screaming and called 911, police say.

    Every local council seat in Scotland, Wales and London is being contested with many more across the rest of England -- adding up to a total of 200 local authorities. These elections are seen as a test of support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who became the first British leader in living memory to have broken the law while in office when he was fined last month for attending a birthday gathering in his office in 2020.

    Ke'Ron Nickelson was sentenced to 100 years in prison after he decided to plead guilty in the 2021 deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Mortle, and her friend, Destiny Compton, as a jury for his trial was being selected Tuesday.

    Get up to speed on the full slate of action ahead from Darlington Raceway, including schedules and forecasts for the weekend.

    A 22-year-old man was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty after police say he failed to get immediate medical attention for his dog that was having seizures.