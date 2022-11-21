Tom Cruise's helicopter keeps 'ruining' filming of hit PBS drama 'Call the Midwife,' star says

Tom Cruise and Jenny Agutter in "Call The Midwife." Mark Cuthbert / Getty / PBS

"Call the Midwife" star Jenny Agutter said that Tom Cruise keeps "ruining" filming of the show.

She said he arrives via helicopter to shoot "Mission: Impossible" on the same set they use.

Agutter added that the loud noise from the helicopter means they have to reshoot scenes.

"Call the Midwife" star Jenny Agutter said that Tom Cruise keeps "ruining" the filming of the show by flying overhead in his helicopter.

Agutter, who has played Sister Julienne in the hit show since 2012, is currently filming the 12th season of the hit PBS and BBC series at Longcross Studios in Surrey.

However, she told the Mirror that the cast has had to reshoot scenes every time Cruise arrives to the studio via his helicopter, making loads of noise.

"Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we're shooting," Agutter said.

Cruise is currently filming the upcoming spy sequel, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two," at Longcross Studios.

Agutter added that she considered telling Cruise off while wearing her nun costume, adding: "In my habit. Imagine. 'Excuse me Tom, but look we're trying to film. I don't know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!'"

Cruise received his professional pilot license in 1994, and has since flown planes and helicopters recreationally and for his movies, including "Top Gun: Maverick."

Last year, on his way to film the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie, Cruise had to make an emergency landing in a family garden in Warwickshire.

Cruise's original landing location, Coventry Airport, was temporarily closed.

According to BBC, the Webb family had only been told an unnamed VIP needed somewhere to land as the nearby airport was shut.

"I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden," Alison Webb told the BBC. "He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow-bumped us and said thank you very much. Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter. It turned out to be an incredible day. It was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened."

Read the original article on Insider