Tom Daley ‘broke up fight between husband and TV presenter in gay bar’

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley married in 2017 - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Tom Daley stepped in to stop a fight in a London gay bar when his husband threw a drink over a television presenter, a court heard.

Dustin Lance Black, 48, was charged with assault after he allegedly threw a drink over Teddy Edwardes, 32, at Freedom Bar in Soho on Aug 18 last year.

Mr Black, an Academy Award-winning screenwriter, was out with Mr Daley, 28, when he was involved in a confrontation with Ms Edwardes, who presents The Big Proud Party Agency on BBC3.

The couple live in California, and Black appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from his Los Angeles home. He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He indicated a plea of not guilty to one charge of assault by beating following the brief hearing on Thursday. Mr Black is said to have called police himself to claim that Ms Edwardes had punched him.

Teddy Edwardes accused Dustin Lance Black of throwing a drink over her - James Gillham/Shutterstock

Ms Edwardes said Mr Black threw a drink over her and she responded with “a little tap on the head”. Mr Daley was said to have attempted to diffuse the situation.

District Judge John Law said Mr Black, who denies assault, would remain on unconditional bail until the trial.

He said: “Mr Black, you’re due for trial at this court on Aug 8 at 10 o’clock, unconditional bail to attend on that date. Thank you, you can go.”

Mr Black, an American who grew up in a Mormon household, won an Academy Award for his 2008 film Milk. He married Mr Daley in 2017.