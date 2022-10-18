Tom Felton says he and some of the 'Harry Potter' cast were 'a bit jealous' of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman had

On the left: Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman in May 2004. On the right: Radcliffe and Oldman as Harry Potter and Sirius Black in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP via Getty Images; Warner Bros.

Tom Felton wrote about "Harry Potter" costars Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman in his new memoir.

Felton said that the actors' real-life mentor and mentee dynamic mirrored their "HP" characters.

Felton said he and some cast and crew members were "a bit jealous of that bond," that the stars had.

Tom Felton said that the cast and crew of the "Harry Potter" movies were "jealous" of Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman's real-life bond.

Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight "HP" films released between 2001 and 2011, spoke about his costars in his memoir released on Tuesday, titled "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard."

Oldman joined the franchise as Harry Potter's (Radcliffe) godfather Sirius Black for the third installment, 2004's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." The actor reprised his role in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005) and "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007).

In his memoir, Felton described Oldman as "unassuming and down-to-earth."

"Just as Sirius became a father figure to Harry, I had the sense that Gary became something of an inspiration for Daniel, helping him to navigate the tricky path of growing up in the spotlight as well as hone his acting skills," Felton wrote.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry and Gary Oldman as Sirius in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." Warner Bros.

"They seemed to me to share a very similar sense of humor and approach to the other cast and crew. I think some of us — myself included — were a bit jealous of that bond," Felton added. "We could see that, in part thanks to Gary's influence, Dan was really starting to learn the craft better than any of us. Who better to have on your side in that respect than Gary Oldman?"

Radcliffe has previously spoken about working with Oldman and said that the death of Sirius in "Order of the Phoenix" was the most difficult for him to get over.

"At the time, I didn't know if I'd be working with Gary Oldman again, and that was very sad, and I adored Gary, and working with him was an incredibly formative experience in my life," Radcliffe told BuzzFeed in 2018. "The character's death just comes so out of the blue as well. That was a real shocker."

Radcliffe and Oldman reunited in the "Harry Potter" 20th-anniversary special released on HBO Max in January.

Gary Oldman and Daniel Radcliffe reuniting in "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts." HBO Max

Radcliffe was 14 when they first met and Oldman said he felt like he naturally took on a "paternal" role with the young actor.

In a conversation with Watson and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Radcliffe recalled "freaking out" about working with Oldman and feeling the need to act "cool."

"Dan was first a bit daunted and Gary was amazingly generous as a person but also as an actor," said Alfonso Cuarón, who directed "Prisoner of Azkaban. "He immediately embraced him and included him in the acting process."

