Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), the co-CEO of Markel Corp., disclosed six new positions in his second-quarter portfolio, which was released last week.

Concentrating on promising areas where Markel has good understanding and knowledge, the guru's Virginia-based firm uses a value-oriented approach to stock picking. Gayner also maintains a margin of safety within the investment portfolio and believes that because a stock is part of a business, it is worth the present value of future cash flows.

Based on these guidelines, the guru established positions in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK), Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL), Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) and Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) during the quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon

Having previously closed a position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter of 2014, the investor opened a new 80,000-share holding, allocating it to 0.05% of the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $46.99 per share during the quarter.

The New York-based bank has a $43.39 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $46.03 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-book ratio of 1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading below its fair value, suggesting it is undervalued.

As a result of issuing approximately $12.6 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, GuruFocus rated the bank's financial strength 4 out of 10.

Weighed down by margins and returns that underperform competitors, the company's profitability and growth scored a 3 out of 10 rating. It also has a business predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically see their stocks gain an average of 1.1% per annum over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in the bank, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 8.45% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include Dodge & Cox, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio).

Trupanion

The guru invested in 25,000 shares of Trupanion, dedicating 0.01% of the equity portfolio to the holding. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.82 per share.

The pet insurance company, which is headquartered in Seattle, has a market cap of $1.09 billion; its shares were trading around $31.45 on Monday with a price-book ratio of 8.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

According to the median price-sales chart, the stock is overvalued because it is trading above its historical average.

Trupanion's financial strength was rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although the company has poor earnings quality and has issued approximately $13.67 million in new long-term debt over the last three years, the robust Altman Z-Score of 7.86 indicates it is good financial standing.

The company's profitability and growth did not fare as well, scoring a 2 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is expanding, it underperforms a majority of industry peers. Trupanion is also weighed down by negative returns and declining revenue per share. It has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4, which implies business conditions are stable.