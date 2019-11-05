Tom Gayner Continues to Buy Alphabet, Amazon

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), the co-CEO of Markel Gayner Asset Management, bought shares of the following stocks in both the second and third quarters.


Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

The guru increased his position by 4.10% in the second quarter and then added 3.27% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.45% in the portfolio.

5a633cdfbf750abd79852fd164bcfd2e.png

The search engine operator has a market cap of $877.97 billion. Its revenue of $155.05 billion has grown at an average rate of 18.70% per annum over the last five years.

Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gayner increased his stake by 1.58% in the second quarter and added 2.69% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.55% in the portfolio.

33dadb757ad02d39d95ffd9566b06f1d.png

The e-commerce giant has a market cap of $888.19 billion. Its revenue of $265.46 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 23.70% over the last five years.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

The investor boosted his holding by 226.67% in the second quarter and by 53.06% in the third quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.10% in the portfolio.

48b9b335d2865bf0e4305e55f8da2ed0.png

The metal packaging producer has a market cap of $9.92 billion. Its revenue of $11.66 billion has risen 4.0% on average every year over the last five years.

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.70% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

In the second quarter, the guru increased his position by 19.08% and then boosted it by 148.35% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.02% in the portfolio.

ec0793ffdf9cceb0d68bb1dbd70e7dc9.png

The American homebuilder has a market cap of $19.71 billion. Its revenue of $17.05 billion has grown 19.20% on average every year over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital with 3.36% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gayner bolstered his position by 71.84% in the second quarter and by 21.07% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.32% in the portfolio.

77516046deb022190a4baaf663458900.png

The company a market cap of $36.23 billion. Its revenue of $46.31 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 7.20% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 10.91% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management with 4.36%, Pioneer Investments with 0.28% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

In the second quarter, the guru increased his position by 64.79% and by 44.44% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.18% in the portfolio.

53309bafa4de384bb6381763ada35faf.png

The American credit bureau has a market cap of $16.79 billion. Its revenue of $3.43 billion has grown 9.70% on average every year over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.68% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Gayner with 0.07%.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Gayner increased his position by 7.63% in the second quarter and by 87.47% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.15% in the portfolio.

afaa9be149fad184522512a57da83cc5.png

The company, which provides housekeeping and facility-management services, has a market cap of $1.88 billion. Its revenue of $1.89 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 10.60% over the last five years.

Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

In the second quarter, the guru increased his holding by 44.21% and boosted it 55.47% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.40% in the portfolio.

820df860629d101fbcfdb406300220f6.png

The provider of flooring products like carpets, rugs, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring has a market cap of $10.32 billion. Its revenue of $22.25 billion has grown 5.90% on average every year over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.96% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24%.

NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gayner increased his position by 71.15% in the second quarter and by 29.44% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.41% in the portfolio.

66c3fa6106b768918cbaccefb4170e49.png

The American homebuilder has a market cap of $13.57 billion. Its revenue of $7.40 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 14.90% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.60% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.88% and the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.69%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

