Tom Gayner Continues to Buy Alphabet, Amazon

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), the co-CEO of Markel Gayner Asset Management, bought shares of the following stocks in both the second and third quarters.
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
The guru increased his position by 4.10% in the second quarter and then added 3.27% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.45% in the portfolio.
The search engine operator has a market cap of $877.97 billion. Its revenue of $155.05 billion has grown at an average rate of 18.70% per annum over the last five years.
Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Gayner increased his stake by 1.58% in the second quarter and added 2.69% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.55% in the portfolio.
The e-commerce giant has a market cap of $888.19 billion. Its revenue of $265.46 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 23.70% over the last five years.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.
Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK)
The investor boosted his holding by 226.67% in the second quarter and by 53.06% in the third quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.10% in the portfolio.
The metal packaging producer has a market cap of $9.92 billion. Its revenue of $11.66 billion has risen 4.0% on average every year over the last five years.
Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.70% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.
D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
In the second quarter, the guru increased his position by 19.08% and then boosted it by 148.35% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.02% in the portfolio.
The American homebuilder has a market cap of $19.71 billion. Its revenue of $17.05 billion has grown 19.20% on average every year over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital with 3.36% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)
Gayner bolstered his position by 71.84% in the second quarter and by 21.07% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.32% in the portfolio.
The company a market cap of $36.23 billion. Its revenue of $46.31 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 7.20% over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 10.91% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management with 4.36%, Pioneer Investments with 0.28% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%.
Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)
In the second quarter, the guru increased his position by 64.79% and by 44.44% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.18% in the portfolio.
The American credit bureau has a market cap of $16.79 billion. Its revenue of $3.43 billion has grown 9.70% on average every year over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.68% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Gayner with 0.07%.
Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)
Gayner increased his position by 7.63% in the second quarter and by 87.47% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.15% in the portfolio.
The company, which provides housekeeping and facility-management services, has a market cap of $1.88 billion. Its revenue of $1.89 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 10.60% over the last five years.
Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.
Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK)
In the second quarter, the guru increased his holding by 44.21% and boosted it 55.47% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.40% in the portfolio.
The provider of flooring products like carpets, rugs, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring has a market cap of $10.32 billion. Its revenue of $22.25 billion has grown 5.90% on average every year over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.96% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24%.
NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR)
Gayner increased his position by 71.15% in the second quarter and by 29.44% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.41% in the portfolio.
The American homebuilder has a market cap of $13.57 billion. Its revenue of $7.40 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 14.90% over the last five years.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.60% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.88% and the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.69%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
