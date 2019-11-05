Tom Gayner Continues to Buy Alphabet, Amazon

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), the co-CEO of Markel Gayner Asset Management, bought shares of the following stocks in both the second and third quarters.





Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

The guru increased his position by 4.10% in the second quarter and then added 3.27% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.45% in the portfolio.

The search engine operator has a market cap of $877.97 billion. Its revenue of $155.05 billion has grown at an average rate of 18.70% per annum over the last five years.

Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gayner increased his stake by 1.58% in the second quarter and added 2.69% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.55% in the portfolio.

The e-commerce giant has a market cap of $888.19 billion. Its revenue of $265.46 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 23.70% over the last five years.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

The investor boosted his holding by 226.67% in the second quarter and by 53.06% in the third quarter. The stock has a total weight of 0.10% in the portfolio.

The metal packaging producer has a market cap of $9.92 billion. Its revenue of $11.66 billion has risen 4.0% on average every year over the last five years.

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.70% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

In the second quarter, the guru increased his position by 19.08% and then boosted it by 148.35% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.02% in the portfolio.

The American homebuilder has a market cap of $19.71 billion. Its revenue of $17.05 billion has grown 19.20% on average every year over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital with 3.36% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gayner bolstered his position by 71.84% in the second quarter and by 21.07% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.32% in the portfolio.

