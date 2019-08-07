Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.

The guru curbed his Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) stake by 66.03%. The trade had an impact of -0.59% on the portfolio.

The asset management company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and an enterprise value of $14.69 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of 16.29% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 2.42% is underperforming 67% of companies in the Asset Management industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.79 is below the industry median of 14.22.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.17% of outstanding shares, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% and Gayner with 0.22%.

Gayner exited his Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -0.10%.

The fast-casual restaurant chain a market cap of $21.63 billion and an enterprise value of $23.61 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.10% and return on assets of 7.84% are outperforming 64% of companies in the Restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.27 is below the industry median of 0.56.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.43% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.51%, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.57% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

The investor exited his Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) position. The portfolio was impacted by -0.09%.

The telecom company has a market cap of $228.37 billion and an enterprise value of $362.57 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.10% and return on assets of 5.82% are outperforming 58% of companies in the Communication Services industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.01 is below the industry median of 0.33.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.20% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Rogers with 0.03%.

The guru reduced his Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) holding by 1.77%, impacting the portfolio by -0.01%.

The social media company has a market cap of $518.47 billion and an enterprise value of $477.68 billion.