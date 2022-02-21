Tom Green County deputies find more than 8 pounds of marijuana at San Angelo residence

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man was arrested Friday after deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office found more than eight pounds of marijuana during a search warrant at a residence, according to a news release.

On Friday, Feb. 18, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of W. 2nd Street during a narcotics investigation.

"The execution of the search warrant yielded in excess of 8 pounds of packaged marijuana as well as over $1,600 in cash," the release stated.

Investigators also seized 11 grams of THC, according to the release.

Authorities arrested Eric Kolster, 45, and charged him with felony offense of possession of marijuana, between 5 and 50 pounds, and possession of controlled substance. He was released on Feb. 19 on bond, according to online court records.

"This remains an active investigation and additional charges are possible," according to the release.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man arrested after 8 pounds of marijuana found during search