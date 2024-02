Tom Green County jail logs: February 3, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, February 2, to 7 a.m. Saturday, February 3, 2024, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

FAIL TO STOP LEAVE INFO=ATTENDED PARK VEHICLE: 1

DOC- NOISE: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X1: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

TRANS Transport Detainer: 1

(GO OFF BOND) 1THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

Tommy Mccormick mug shot

Tommy Mccormick

SO Number: 107692

Booking Number: 449522

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 4:54 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Jose Pecina -espinoza mug shot

Jose Pecina -espinoza

SO Number: 107691

Booking Number: 449521

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 4:50 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Colton Todd mug shot

Colton Todd

SO Number: 107690

Booking Number: 449520

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 4:33 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Anthony Jimenez mug shot

Anthony Jimenez

SO Number: 100256

Booking Number: 449519

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 4:04 am

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $1708.00

Ashley Hernandez mug shot

Ashley Hernandez

SO Number: 105544

Booking Number: 449518

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 3:38 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Izaiah Farr mug shot

Izaiah Farr

SO Number: 102678

Booking Number: 449517

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 3:32 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

FAIL TO STOP LEAVE INFO=ATTENDED PARK VEHICLE

Bond: $1668.00

Margarita Rodriguez mug shot

Margarita Rodriguez

SO Number: 72184

Booking Number: 449516

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 3:03 am

Charges:

DOC- NOISE

Bond: $362.00

Darla Mireles mug shot

Darla Mireles

SO Number: 75171

Booking Number: 449515

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 2:32 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Mark Duran mug shot

Mark Duran

SO Number: 107689

Booking Number: 449514

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 1:41 am

Charges:

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X1

MISC CPF X5

MISC VPTA X1

Bond: $1040.00

John Jackson mug shot

John Jackson

SO Number: 58992

Booking Number: 449513

Booking Date: 02-03-2024 12:23 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Martin Pedraza mug shot

Martin Pedraza

SO Number: 60664

Booking Number: 449512

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 11:51 pm

Charges:

*MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Tristen Alvarez mug shot

Tristen Alvarez

SO Number: 98251

Booking Number: 449511

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 11:08 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: $1500.00

Bryan Miller mug shot

Bryan Miller

SO Number: 47204

Booking Number: 449509

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 9:26 pm

Charges:

*GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

*GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC BENCH WARRANT

TRANS Transport Detainer

Bond: No Bond

Joquine Hernandez mug shot

Joquine Hernandez

SO Number: 107688

Booking Number: 449510

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 9:12 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Roberto Arambula mug shot

Roberto Arambula

SO Number: 32434

Booking Number: 449508

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 7:45 pm

Charges:

*GOB*1THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Jesus Casarez mug shot

Jesus Casarez

SO Number: 105045

Booking Number: 449507

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 6:35 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1662.00

Tina Green mug shot

Tina Green

SO Number: 104081

Booking Number: 449506

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 6:25 pm

Charges:

*CPF* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $4696.80

Randy Martinez mug shot

Randy Martinez

SO Number: 43808

Booking Number: 449505

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 4:20 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Justin Wright mug shot

Justin Wright

SO Number: 102458

Booking Number: 449503

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 2:42 pm

Charges:

*GJI* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

*GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Bond: No Bond

Ian Perkins mug shot

Ian Perkins

SO Number: 103537

Booking Number: 449504

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 2:20 pm

Charges:

*MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: No Bond

Rosa Narvaiz mug shot

Rosa Narvaiz

SO Number: 107687

Booking Number: 449502

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 12:36 pm

Charges:

*FTA*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $5000.00

Alex Rodriguez mug shot

Alex Rodriguez

SO Number: 81003

Booking Number: 449501

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 12:07 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Wendi Burrows mug shot

Wendi Burrows

SO Number: 54025

Booking Number: 449500

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 12:03 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Roy Lopez mug shot

Roy Lopez

SO Number: 31244

Booking Number: 449499

Booking Date: 02-02-2024 11:36 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.