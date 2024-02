Tom Green County jail logs: February 10, 2024

From 7 a.m. on Friday, February 9, to 7 a.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC CPF X 8: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO TRAILER LIGHTS: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

MISC VPTA x 4: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Crecencio Hogeda mug shot

Crecencio Hogeda

SO Number: 56640

Booking Number: 449641

Booking Date: 02-10-2024 4:04 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Jessica Gonzalez mug shot

Jessica Gonzalez

SO Number: 100882

Booking Number: 449640

Booking Date: 02-10-2024 3:02 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Celeste Castaneda mug shot

Celeste Castaneda

SO Number: 107731

Booking Number: 449639

Booking Date: 02-10-2024 2:48 am

Charges:

SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC VPTA X1

Bond: $1264.00

Joey Sosa mug shot

Joey Sosa

SO Number: 52015

Booking Number: 449638

Booking Date: 02-10-2024 2:07 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1500.00

Lonnie Free mug shot

Lonnie Free

SO Number: 77036

Booking Number: 449637

Booking Date: 02-10-2024 1:04 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 8

Bond: No Bond

Russell Tenney mug shot

Russell Tenney

SO Number: 105342

Booking Number: 449636

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 9:35 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

Bond: No Bond

Freddrick Roblez mug shot

Freddrick Roblez

SO Number: 40145

Booking Number: 449635

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 9:24 pm

Charges:

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Kalesha Williams mug shot

Kalesha Williams

SO Number: 100142

Booking Number: 449634

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 9:16 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Juan Mata mug shot

Juan Mata

SO Number: 31890

Booking Number: 449633

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 8:17 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Esiah Mendoza mug shot

Esiah Mendoza

SO Number: 105529

Booking Number: 449632

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 8:13 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Adam Florez mug shot

Adam Florez

SO Number: 107730

Booking Number: 449631

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 8:05 pm

Charges:

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

Bond: $264.00

Juan Rosado mug shot

Juan Rosado

SO Number: 91322

Booking Number: 449630

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 7:47 pm

Charges:

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA

Bond: $2926.00

Alfredo Rodriguez mug shot

Alfredo Rodriguez

SO Number: 104992

Booking Number: 449628

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 5:23 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Theresa Allen mug shot

Theresa Allen

SO Number: 94392

Booking Number: 449627

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 4:22 pm

Charges:

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1000.00

Joaquin Munoz mug shot

Joaquin Munoz

SO Number: 75985

Booking Number: 449625

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 3:49 pm

Charges:

*GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

Bond: No Bond

Moises Flores mug shot

Moises Flores

SO Number: 107729

Booking Number: 449626

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 3:44 pm

Charges:

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: $7500.00

Michael Ponce mug shot

Michael Ponce

SO Number: 101376

Booking Number: 449623

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 3:10 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Bryanna Keele mug shot

Bryanna Keele

SO Number: 92790

Booking Number: 449624

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 3:10 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

Bond: No Bond

Ebert Deleon-simon mug shot

Ebert Deleon-simon

SO Number: 107728

Booking Number: 449622

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 2:04 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Edras Gonzalez-deleon mug shot

Edras Gonzalez-deleon

SO Number: 107727

Booking Number: 449621

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 2:00 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Gabriel Martinez mug shot

Gabriel Martinez

SO Number: 26597

Booking Number: 449620

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 12:41 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Natassia Chavez mug shot

Natassia Chavez

SO Number: 64713

Booking Number: 449619

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 12:08 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

MISC CPF

Bond: $444.00

Christopher Rohmfield mug shot

Christopher Rohmfield

SO Number: 57903

Booking Number: 449618

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 11:07 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

NO TRAILER LIGHTS

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC VPTA x 4

Bond: $5152.00

Gerald Clements mug shot

Gerald Clements

SO Number: 62278

Booking Number: 449616

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 10:52 am

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Kyrsten Williams mug shot

Kyrsten Williams

SO Number: 103220

Booking Number: 449617

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 10:50 am

Charges:

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond: No Bond

Kasie Emin mug shot

Kasie Emin

SO Number: 106344

Booking Number: 449615

Booking Date: 02-09-2024 10:33 am

Charges:

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

