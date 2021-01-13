Tom Hanks to host a primetime TV special for Biden's inauguration

Brendan Morrow

President-elect Joe Biden is bringing in the stars for a primetime inauguration special.

Biden's inaugural committee will produce a 90-minute inauguration special that will air next week and be hosted by Tom Hanks, featuring performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi, Politico and Variety reported on Wednesday. The "Celebrating America" special, according to Politico, will also "spotlight American heroes" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program," Tony Allen, CEO of Biden's presidential inaugural committee, said, per Politico.

Biden's inauguration has been dramatically scaled back due to the pandemic, with in-person celebrations canceled and supporters being urged to stay home. The TV special, Politico reports, is being modeled after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which took place virtually last year and featured celebrity hosts including Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The inauguration special is set to air on Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC, and it will also reportedly stream online via several platforms.

