Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson say they have coronavirus

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said Wednesday on social media they have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," he wrote on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What do we do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

The social media post included a photo of a yellow garbage bag and rubber glove.

He added that he would keep people updated and to "take care of yourselves!"

Hanks' and Wilson's son, Colin Hanks, released a statement Wednesday night thanking fans and saying he's "confident" his parents will make a full recovery.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," Colin Hanks wrote on Instagram. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and I'm confident that they will make a full recovery."

The couple's other son, Chet Hanks, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday night, reacting to the "crazy" news and reassuring fans.

"Yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus," he said in the clip. "I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine -- they're not even that sick. They're not worried about it, they're not trippin'. They're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously, but I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes, but I think it's all going to be all right."

Hanks, 63, is a two-time Oscar winner -- taking best actor in 1994 for "Philadelphia" and 1995 for "Forrest Gump." He has been nominated four more times.

He has also won four Golden Globes and was honored for his career with the Cecil B. DeMille Award earlier this year.

Hanks and Wilson have been married since 1988.

Hanks was in Australia filming a movie about Elvis Presley. He was set to play Colonel Tom Parker, the singer's manager.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," according to a statement from Warner Bros. "We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

