Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'feel better' two weeks after contracting coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are on the mend.

The “Forrest Gump” actor took to social media on Monday, March 23, to give fans an update on how he and Wilson are doing since announcing they both tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Australia on Wednesday, March 11.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks wrote. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

“Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts . . . this, too, shall pass,” the two-time Oscar winner concluded in his post. “We can figure this out.”

In her own update Wilson, who has been married to Hanks since 1988, wowed everyone by sharing a video in which she flawlessly raps along to Naughty by Nature’s hit 1993 song “Hip Hop Hurray.”

“Quarantine Stir Crazy,” the “Throw Me a Party” singer captioned it. “See it to believe it.”

This musical feat shouldn’t come as a surprise from Wilson considering she gifted us with her “Quarantunes” playlist of songs to listen to while self-quarantined.

Here’s to hoping Hanks and Wilson, both 63, recover quickly.

