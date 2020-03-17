Days after they went public with their novel coronavirus diagnosis, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are self-quarantining at home in Australia, the actor's publicist confirmed to "Good Morning America."

Previously, the couple had been hospitalized for the disease, according to reports.

Hanks and Wilson, who have been in Australia so that the actor could shoot an Elvis Presley biopic, revealed last Wednesday that they'd been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," Hanks wrote on Instagram at the time. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

After Hanks and Wilson, both 63, got sick, Warner Bros. announced that that a "company member from our Elvis feature film" had tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, the studio had been "working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual."

Meanwhile, the couple, who married in 1988, have maintained a positive attitude on social media. Wilson shared a "Quarantunes" playlist, with songs including "I Wanna Be Sedated" by the Ramones, "Survivor" by Destiny's Child, and "I Want to Break Free" by Queen. For his part, Hanks quoted his character from "A League of Their Own": "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

There have been more than 180,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and more than 7,000 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Actor Idris Elba confirmed Monday that he had just tested positive.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson home in Australia after coronavirus diagnosis originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com