Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig

Jude Law, Tom Hanks, and Daniel Craig all starred in "Road to Perdition." Manny Carabel/WireImage/Dreamworks Pictures

Tom Hanks said nobody talks about the 2002 comic book movie he starred in.

The "Elvis" and "Pinocchio" actor starred in "Road to Perdition" from director Sam Mendes.

Jude Law and Daniel Craig also appeared in the crime drama.

Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved American actors to grace the screen since the 1980s, and has a number of fan-favorite roles under his belt like "Forrest Gump," Woody in "Toy Story," and Paul Edgecomb in "The Green Mile."

But the 66-year-old star recently said that "no one" talks about Sam Mendes' "Road to Perdition," which arrived in theaters back in 2002.

Hanks appeared on the "ReelBlend" podcast to discuss his lengthy career when he discussed "Road to Perdition," which is based on the 1998 graphic novel by Max Allan Collins. Hanks plays vicious mob enforcer Michael Sullivan, who goes on the run with his young son after the rest of his family is killed by another gangster.

Hanks said: "For one reason or another, no one references 'Road to Perdition,' and that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through."

The actor added that the film boasts some great talent, including his costars Jude Law and Daniel Craig, as well as Oscar-winning cinematographer Conrad L. Hall.

He said: "It was shot by Conrad Hall, and you have me in it, 'Don Moustache' with a hat on it, but you also have two guys who turned out to be two of the biggest motion picture presences in the history of the industry with Jude Law and [Daniel] Craig. And I killed both of them…"

Law played hitman Harlen Maguire, while Craig played Connor Rooney, the man responsible for the death of Sullivan's family.

Hanks explained that he thinks "Road to Perdition" will become an enduring classic, much like "obscure and unknown" movies from the 1940s and 1950s, which he personally enjoys watching because he has "no preconceived notions" about them.

He went on to say: "When you watch those movies and it's crackerjack and it's incredibly moving, all I can think of is, 'I'm so glad this movie lasts forever, so I got a chance to revisit it now.' That might be the case with 'Road to Perdition.'"

Read the original article on Insider