Tom Hanks sent a special FedEx package to a company in Massachusetts. See the surprise

Imagine receiving a sweet, thoughtful gift from one of the most famous faces in the entire world. No matter the gift, it’s a dream for most people, but for one company in Massachusetts — it’s an actual reality.

The Cambridge Typewriter Co. received an unexpected FedEx package from Mr. Nice Guy himself: superstar Tom Hanks.

The owner, who was identified as Tom Furrier by WCVB 5, said in a Facebook post that the “Saving Private Ryan” actor sent him an antique typewriter complete with a typed note from the man himself.

“We got a wonderful surprise in the mail today! FedEx dropped off a big box that was obviously a typewriter,” the April 4 post said. “Couldn’t figure out who from Santa Monica, California was sending me a repair. I curiously opened up the box to find an Olympia SM-4 from Tom Hanks himself!”

Only the Academy Award-winning actor wasn’t sending it in to be repaired — it was a gift.

“I am presenting you with this typewriter ... to do with as you please,” Hanks had typed out. “Service it, keep as is, repair and keep or sell. Display or use.”

He went on to say the company was doing him a favor by giving him “more space and less clutter” by accepting the large, Olympia SM-4 typewriter.

“I’m very happy Tom included us in his plan to whittle down his typewriter inventory,” the post continued. “I’ll have fun restoring this beauty back to its former glory and figure out what I’m going to do with it. What a wonderful surprise.”

Also included in the package was a golf bag towel with the logo of Hanks’ production company, Playtone, on it.

Hanks, who has starred in such films as “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” sports an intense typewriter collection, which had once reached over 120, according to BBC.

“I do hope this typewriter comes into use. It is yours now,” Hanks said at the close of the note. “Take good care of it and help it keep doing its job for another hundred years.”

