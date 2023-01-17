Tom Hanks Thinks You ll Love His 2 Ingredient Cocktail

Recommended Stories
- CBS-Pittsburgh
Taste It Tuesday: The Tom Hanks drink
On this Taste It Tuesday, we're trying a drink that's gone viral thanks to Tom Hanks! It's a mix of Diet Coke + champagne.
- Cowboys Wire
Bucs’ Pro Bowl center activated from IR, set to make season debut vs. Cowboys
Ryan Jensen suffered a severe knee injury during Tampa Bay's training camp, but he's expected to return in time for Monday's wild-card game. | From @ToddBrock24f7
- The Independent
Tom Hanks reveals one of his ‘incredibly important’ films that 'no one references'
Tom Hanks reveals the most underrated movie from his career which "no one ever talks about."
- ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Dak Prescott: I wiped Week 18 clean because I knew what Bucs game meant
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott played one of the worst games in his career against the Commanders in Week 18 of the regular season and he ended the year on a run of seven straight games with an interception, so there were plenty of people doubting his ability to lead Dallas to a win over the [more]
- InStyle
Jennifer Lopez Is Opening Up About Blending Families With Ben Affleck
And described it as an "emotional transition."
- Associated Press
Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award
Sally Field will be honored at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with the SAG lifetime achievement award. The actors guild announced Tuesday that Field will be the 58th recipient of the tribute award, following recent honorees including Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda and Morgan Freeman.
- TheStreet.com
Tom Hanks' Favorite Coca-Cola Drink Is As Odd As It Is Delicious
Coke and Diet Coke fans are typically firmly in their own camps and rarely venture outside of the soda world to try new things, but in this case, they might make an exception. The rivalry between Coca-Cola and Pepsi is over a century old and just as fierce as ever. While both drinks have a considerably large market share, part of what makes Coca-Cola and Pepsi successful is the fierce loyalty each of their respective drinkers hold for them.
- NBC Sports BayArea
Dak Prescott haunted by 'scar' of Cowboys' 2022 NFL playoff loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have used last year's playoff loss to the 49ers as motivation.
- Reuters
India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia after imports surge
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is hopeful of a rupee trade with Russia, a trade ministry official said on Monday, as government data showed a near 400% jump in Russian merchandise imports from April-December compared with a year ago. India has been exploring a rupee trade settlement mechanism with Russia since soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year.
- High School Sports
Georgia gets commitment from local 4-star DL Justus Terry
Manchester (Ga.) 4-star defensive lineman Justus Terry commits to the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
- USA TODAY
Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sailboat months after storm
The remains of the last missing person from Hurricane Ian have been identified: James “Denny” Hurst of Fort Myers Beach.
- CBS News
Prince Harry's admission fuels debate over royals' link to slavery
One reparations expert says the royal family knows exactly "what it will mean to actually apologize" for being "heavily involved" in the slave trade.
- Business Insider
Elon Musk says Instagram makes people depressed and Twitter makes them angry
On Sunday, Elon Musk took to Twitter to ask his followers which platform was better, Twitter or Instagram.
- Cosmopolitan
Rihanna's Throwing It Back to the 00s with This Iconic Y2K Hairstyle in New Pics
Rihanna is reviving the nostalgic Y2K baby braid hairstyle in recent Savage Fenty campaign pictures. The singer paired the throwback braids with XXL extensions
- Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Zac Taylor delivers game ball to a Cincinnati bar after Bengals' win over Ravens
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor plans to continue the tradition he started last year: celebrating a Bengals win by gifting a game ball to a bar.
- The Herald-Mail
Craving comfort food this winter but want a healthy option? Try stuffed cabbage rolls
Based on the ingredient list, you will find this dish to be very low-fat and relatively low in carbs. And it will definitely stick to your ribs.
- Variety
‘The Whale’ Writer Samuel D. Hunter on the Inspiration for the Movie, Brendan Fraser’s Performance
When Samuel D. Hunter met Darren Aronofsky to talk about the possibility of turning his Off-Broadway play “The Whale” into a movie, he found himself face-to-face with Russell Crowe…kind of. Aronofsky, you see, was deep into the editing of “Noah,” his 2014 biblical epic, when he first broached the idea of collaborating with the playwright. […]
- Texans Wire
Terron Armstead, David Bakhtiari call it: Texans LT Laremy Tunsil was an All-Pro snub
Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil had Terron Armstead and David Bakhtiari defending him after he was snubbed from the All-Pro team.
- People
Remains of Missing Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered on Sunken Sailboat in Fort Myers Beach
James "Denny" Hurst was the last known missing person in Lee County connected to the storm
- Lions Wire
Former Lions coaches spinning on and off the coaching carousel
Keeping up with former Detroit Lions coaches spinning on and off the NFL coaching carousel