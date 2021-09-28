Tom Hardy & Andy Serkis Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' stars Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis answer the web's most searched questions about themselves and Venom. What kind of accent does Tom Hardy have? How did Andy Serkis get into acting? What is Tom Hardy's favorite martial art? How did Andy get cast as Gollum? Does Tom speak French?'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' opens wide exclusively in movie theaters October 1.