Tom Hardy has debuted a new ‘absurd’ movie accent that nobody can place

Film fans have been left bemused by Tom Hardy’s “absurd” accent in the trailer for his new film.

In the past, the British actor has displayed a penchant for switching up his accents in films and TV shows, including The Dark Knight Rises, The Revenant, Taboo and Peaky Blinders.

But his next accent, which he adopted for Jeff Nichols’s new film The Bikeriders, could be his wildest yet. Debuting in the film’s trailer, Hardy’s accent has been called everything from “weird” and “wild” to “incredibly strange” and “deliciously ridiculous”.

In fact, the accent is so extreme that those watching the trailer have been unable to place exactly where Hardy’s character comes from.

One viewer settled on “cockney Russian American” while another called it “white Chicago”. Another fan called it Hardy’s “nuttiest” accent yet, with one viewer comparing the voice to the Looney Tunes character Tweety Bird.

”Everyone say thank you to Tom Hardy for doing this weird little accent,” one tweet read, adding: “Don't know what it is and I don't care!”

Another agreed: “Idk what Tom Hardy’s doing with his accent here but that just means it’s gonna be a good movie.”

Find more reactions to Hardy’s accent in The Bikeriders below.

what on EARTH is tom hardy's accent https://t.co/y0bZDuQiob — tellius enjoyer (@eastgorteau) September 6, 2023

wake up babe new tom hardy accent just dropped https://t.co/K72aSbBHlE — mark (@midsommark) September 6, 2023

Also tom’s voice in the trailer is hilarious. Just pointing it out there. I’m just saying Tom Hardy’s accent is funny for me — mariana butler (@AusTayColombia) September 6, 2023

why doesnt twt realise that when tom hardy brings out the weird squealy accent it means hes going to absolutely devour a role pls listen to me — simu (@apoclptyc) September 6, 2023

The Bikeriders is the next film from director Nichols, the man behind Mud, Midnight Special and Loving. It follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members.

Co-starring alongside Hardy in the film are Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and regular Nichols collaborator Michael Shannon. Mike Faist and Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus will also appear.

Hardy once said that his accent is “mellifluous, at best,” calling it in an interview with Wired “a collage of places, people, feelings”. He described his “real accent” as “bourgeois middle class t***”.

Tom Hardy – and his ‘weird’ new accent – in ‘The Bikeriders’ (20th Century Fox)

The Bikeriders will receive its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October. It is scheduled for release on 1 December.