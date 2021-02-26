Tom Holland goes through transformation in opioid crisis movie 'Cherry'

Actor Tom Holland poses at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Spider-man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hanna Rantala
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Hanna Rantala

LONDON (Reuters) - British actor Tom Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man, went through a physical transformation to play a drug addict war veteran suffering from PTSD in the new Russo brothers' movie "Cherry".

Holland, who rose to global fame when he was cast by the Russo brothers as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the 2016 superhero movie "Captain America: Civil War", said he wasn't sure if he was ready to take on the title role in the new gritty crime drama.

"It was incredibly daunting ... at the stage I was in my career, I was very new to this type of project," the 24-year-old told Reuters.

"I was questioning whether I was the actual guy for the job. And it took some convincing from the Russos that they had the confidence in me that I could do this."

"Cherry" is inspired by Nico Walker's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name and tells the story of 23-year-old Ohio-native Cherry who, disenfranchised and heartbroken after believing he has lost the love of his life Emily (Ciara Bravo) enlists in the army and soon finds himself serving in Iraq.

He returns home a hero but his life quickly unravels as symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder incapacitate him and he spirals into drug addiction, bringing Emily with him. To finance their addiction, Cherry starts robbing banks.

The film is divided into six chapters detailing different parts of Cherry's life as he transforms from a college student into a bank robber. Holland said he lost and gained about 30 pounds (13.6 kg) to play Cherry at his lowest.

"It was the most brutal thing I've ever done,” he said.

Anthony and Joe Russo said they drew inspiration from their own background.

"We are from Cleveland ... It's part of the country that suffered a lot of economic strife over the last few decades. And there's a general sense of a lack of forward momentum when you grow up there," said Joe Russo.

"We've had friends and family members who have died from overdoses and others who are struggling with their sobriety. So this was a very important issue for us to spotlight."

(Reporting by Hanna Rantala; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Cherry’: Read The Screenplay For The Indie Drama That Is Close To Home For The Russo Brothers

    Joe and Anthony Russo went back home for their return to directing after guiding Avengers: Endgame to the biggest box office haul in history. That’s where they found Cherry, the Apple TV+ indie drama based on the novel by their fellow Cleveland native Nico Walker. The book was based on Walker’s own experiences and, with […]

  • Ex-Olympic coach dies by suicide after facing charges

    "This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," said the Michigan attorney general.

  • ‘Cherry’ Review: Tom Holland Acts Methodically in an Overblown Dud From the Russo Brothers

    In “Cherry,” Tom Holland sports a buzzcut, dead eyes, and a skeevy complexion. In a look-at-my-badass-self reversal from the effusive heroics of the “Spider-Man” films, he plays an Iraq War veteran turned opioid addict turned heroin addict turned bank robber, and he looks zoned-out and strung-out, like Eminem as a fallen Eagle Scout. He gets […]

  • Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for return of dogs after thief steals them, shoots dog walker

    Los Angeles police are searching for the shooter, who they said used a semiautomatic gun and sped from the scene in a white vehicle.

  • Oil set for steady gains as economies shake off pandemic blues: Reuters poll

    Oil prices will stage a steady recovery this year as vaccines reach more people and speed an economic revival, with further impetus coming from stimulus and output discipline by top crude producers, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The survey of 55 participants forecast Brent crude would average $59.07 per barrel in 2021, up from last month's $54.47 forecast. Brent has averaged around $58.80 so far this year.

  • U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

    U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria killed at least one fighter and wounded several others in what U.S. officials said was a calibrated response to rocket attacks against American personnel in Iraq. The attacks, which took place early on Friday Middle Eastern time, were deliberately limited in scope and designed to show that President Joe Biden's administration will act tough but wants to avoid a major regional escalation, U.S. officials said. Washington and Tehran are seeking maximum leverage in attempts to return to the Iran nuclear deal secured in 2015 but abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, after which regional tensions soared and fears of full-scale conflict grew.

  • US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

    The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops. The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.