Tom Holland Had To Stop An Interview So He Could Watch Zendaya Walk The Red Carpet At The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Premiere

Tom Holland is as mesmerized by Zendaya as the rest of the world, stopping a live interview to watch her walk the red carpet instead.

On Monday, the stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home showed up at the world premiere of the blockbuster movie, including the leading man himself.

Stopping to talk to Entertainment Tonight , Tom opened up about how much playing Spider-Man means to him, revealing that he'd been reminiscing with his team about where his journey to playing the superhero all started.

Tom also reacted to the recent news that Marvel head Kevin Feige and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal want him to return to the franchise following rumors that his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remained uncertain.

But before Tom could answer another question in his interview, he was stopped in his tracks by the arrival of girlfriend Zendaya, who was greeted by screams as fans caught sight of her.

"I think Zendaya just showed up," Tom said, stopping the interview to try and get a better look. "That sounds like Zendaya just showed up."

Tom then stood side by side with the interviewer watching in awe as Zendaya made her entrance.

Back in the room after a momentary blip, Tom then resumed his interview like a pro and later posed with Zendaya for the cameras.

All the while looking like a man who'd just won the lottery.

You can watch the moment for yourself here

