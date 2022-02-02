Tom Holland Just Had The Best Live Reaction To Hearing “No Way Home” Is $23 Million Away From Overtaking “Avatar” At The Box Office After Admitting His Future As Spider-Man Remains Uncertain

Because he’s ~literally~ the busiest person in Hollywood, Tom Holland is already back out on the road promoting his next movie, Uncharted.

Spider-Man: No Way Home. While chatting about his new project during a virtual interview on Feb. 1, Tom received a very exciting piece of information about another movie he recently fronted:

No Way Home’s immense At the very start of the interview, the host congratulated Tom on’s immense box office success, and by the looks of things, Spider-Man himself was caught a little off guard.

“The other movie that you have playing right now, very soon to be the biggest movie of all time… let's start right there,” the host said. “How does that make you feel, you know, the dream of becoming an actor, and you’re this close to having the biggest movie of all time, how does that make you feel?”

With a look of confusion on his face, Tom turned to someone off camera, and then looked back at the host: “I think we’re a bit a ways away from the biggest movie of time, right? No?” he responded.

No Way Home does have a little way to go before it becomes the highest-grossing movie of all time. It currently sits at Of course, Tom is actually right here.does have a little way to go before it becomes the highest-grossing movie of all time. It currently sits at No. 6 on the global box office charts.

No Way Home currently sits at No. 4, just $23 million behind Avatar at No. 3. With that being said, the host is correct in saying that it’s not far behind Avatar in the domestic box office , wherecurrently sits at No. 4, just $23 million behindat No. 3.

“You’re $20 million away domestically here in the United States and you will take over Avatar,” the host clarified.

Suddenly, a look of complete and utter shock crept onto Tom’s face, prompting him to seek some confirmation. “For real?” he asked a person off camera, his mouth agape in shock.

Turning back to the host, the Spider-Man star was lost for words, uttering “holy shit” as he processed the news.

Once he’d come to terms with the numbers, Tom confirmed that this was the first time he’d heard the latest box office stats, going on to add that he’s finding the whole thing pretty unbelievable.

“Wow, that’s incredible! I didn’t know that, honestly. That’s amazing!” he said, visibly still stunned by the news. “Wow, um, I mean… it’s mind-blowing. It’s honestly mind-blowing.”

And if you’re a fan of Tom’s, then you were probably excited to hear that No Way Home (hopefully) won’t be his last outing in the Spidey suit.

In November, Sony Pictures franchise producer Amy Pascal unofficially revealed that another trilogy of Spider-Man movies is in development.

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three,” she told Fandango . “This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

But, before you get your hopes up, we know that things between Sony and Marvel haven’t always been straightforward, and so, according to Tom, his future as Spider-Man is still uncertain.

Clarifying Pascal’s comments, Tom admitted this week that he’s not sure if we can expect to see him as Peter Parker again but said that “conversations” have been happening.

“We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations,” Tom told Entertainment Weekly on Feb. 1. “We don't know what the future looks like.”

He went on to reveal that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Sony head Tom Rothman are “thinking of something” with Pascal, but added, “At this moment I don't know what that is.”

The actor concluded by saying that, whatever the future may hold, right now, he’s just happy enjoying the success of No Way Home.

“I'm still riding the wave of the success of the film and enjoying that,” he said. Good for you, Tom — it certainly sounds like you've earned it!

