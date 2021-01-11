Tom Holland lost and gained 30 pounds for his role in the upcoming movie 'Cherry'

Olivia Singh
tom holland cherry
Tom Holland stars in the upcoming movie "Cherry." Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Apple TV Plus

  • Tom Holland portrays a former Army medic suffering from drug addiction and PTSD in the upcoming movie "Cherry," based on a 2018 novel of the same name.

  • Co-director Joe Russo told Deadline that Holland lost and gained 30 pounds over a short amount of time for his role in the gritty movie. 

Tom Holland underwent an extreme physical transformation for his starring role in the upcoming film "Cherry."

"Holland really shredded himself for the part," co-director Joe Russo said in a recent interview for Deadline's Behind the Lens series. "He lost 30 pounds, he gained it back. We're on an independent movie schedule here. He didn't really have a lot of time to be doing these things."

"Cherry," which is set for release in theaters on February 26 and available to stream on Apple TV Plus on March 12, is based on a 2018 book of the same name written by Nico Walker. Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously directed Marvel movies that Holland starred in, serve as co-directors for the film adaptation.  

24-year-old Holland portrays the main character in the movie, a former Army medic who grapples with drug addiction and PTSD - and resorts to robbing banks in order to fund his addiction.

It's a role that's far different from Holland's light-hearted part as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

cherry tom holland
Tom Holland in "Cherry." Apple TV Plus

In addition to altering his body weight, Holland also shaved off his hair and spoke with recovering addicts and people who deal with PTSD. 

Although the gritty movie hasn't been released yet, Holland's performance has already garnered some Oscar buzz

Joe Russo previously praised the British actor, describing his work as "an Oscar-worthy performance" during an interview with ComicBook.com.

"I think he is absolutely amazing in it," the director said. "He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while."

"The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance," he added, "And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

cherry tom holland ciara bravo
Ciara Bravo and Tom Holland in "Cherry." Apple TV Plus

Holland's Marvel costar, Robert Downey Jr., also gave the film rave reviews during a recent "Cherry" cast and crew Q&A that he hosted

"Honestly, I just gotta say, this is one of those movies - Tom, fellas, ladies - that you're gonna wind up, when it comes on in five years, wherever it is in the movie, you're gonna wanna watch it," he said. "It's the highest compliment I can pay to a piece of cinema is it bears rewatching."

