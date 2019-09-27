Tom Holland responds to news of Spider-Man remaining in the MCU with 'Wolf of Wall Street' clip

Spider-Man may hail from Queens, but today, Tom Holland is feeling those Financial District vibes.

Sony and Disney announced Friday morning that they've reached a deal to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one month after both parties said that all negotiations had flopped. Minutes later, Spidey himself — Tom Holland, that is — posted his reaction straight to Instagram.

Instead of saying anything himself, Holland let Leonardo DiCaprio do the talking, sharing a clip from 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street."

"You know what?" DiCaprio muses in the snippet. "I'm not leaving. I'm not f--king leaving!"





He adds, "The show goes on!"

Holland captioned the clip with one emoji: A smirk.

Because Marvel film characters constantly appear and interact in each other's films, Holland's Spider-Man has become a staple not only in his own individual franchise. Over the course of several movies, his character developed a father-son style relationship with Iron Man, and with Robert Downey Jr.'s departure in "Avengers: Endgame," Spidey seemed poised to become a future leader of the Avengers.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce a third "Spider-Man" flick due out on July 16, 2021, the companies confirmed, and Holland will also appear in an as-yet-unannounced future Marvel film.