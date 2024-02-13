Tom Holland's West End return sells out in two hours as over 60,000 fans scramble to get tickets

Tom Holland’s West End return sold out in just over two hours as 60,000 fans scrambled to get tickets on general sale for his turn in Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet.

The frenzy for general sale tickets for his 12-week run, which kicks off on May 11 until August 3, began at midday on Tuesday, with all tickets seemingly sold out after 2pm.

There was an earlier rush as a pre-sale kicked off at 8am when more than 50,000 eager theatregoers virtually lined up for access to pre-sale tickets, all hoping for a chance to catch the 27-year-old in the role of Romeo Montague at the Duke Of York Theatre.

At the time, fans likened the adrenaline-fueled scramble for tickets to the exhilarating rush of securing seats for Taylor Swift's Eras tour, which has sold 4.35 million tickets across 60 tour dates.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Holland’s loyal fans aired their frustrations to nab priority access tickets, fearing they might miss out on the opportunity to witness his stage prowess firsthand.

A fan penned: “Now why are there 25,000 people in front of me in the queue to get these Tom Holland Romeo and Juliet tickets this isn’t the eras tour”.

“Getting tickets to Tom Holland’s Romeo & Juliet is starting to feel like eras tour trauma,” another lamented.A third commented: “28,664 people in front of me. There's no way I'm getting tickets am I... i just wanna see my man (Tom Holland)', and: 'l I thought I was being proactive with my priority access to Tom Holland Romeo and Juliet theatre tickets at 8am.’

“Turns out 41,000 other people are doing the same.”

While many aired their fear of missing out on tickets, others shared their joy bagging the coveted tickets.

A fan shared: “I DID IT! I just scored a ticket to see Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet on stage in London!!!! On closing night! Not to mention, it's an aisle seat 3rd row from the stage! I must be dreaming.”

“GOT TICKETS TO SEE TOM HOLLAND IN ROMEO&JULIET,” another excitedly enthused.

For devastated fans all is not lost, as the production have assured that 5,000 tickets priced at £25 will be on sale for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits at a later date.

Holland will played the doomed lover in Shakespeare's romantic classic in a new production directed by Jamie Lloyd, who recently directed Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard. Further casting still to be announced.

The director said: “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End."

Holland's career started aged nine when he auditioned for a supporting role in Billy Elliot the Musical and went on to play the lead character.