Tom McClintock, a final GOP holdout on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary, to vote no

Rep. Tom McClintock will be one of at least two Republicans bucking party by voting against the impeachment of President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary over his handling of the southern border.

“The only way to stop the border invasion is to replace the Biden administration at the ballot box,” McClintock wrote on social media Tuesday. “Swapping one leftist for another is a fantasy, solves nothing, excuses Biden’s culpability, and unconstitutionally expands impeachment that someday will bite Republicans.”

He wrote a 10-page memo released Tuesday against impeaching Mayorkas.

With a razor-thin House majority, Republicans could only stand to lose a couple of members’ support tonight to impeach Mayorkas, assuming all available members vote. Democrats are united in opposing impeachment.

Still, it is highly unlikely that GOP leadership would call for a vote if they didn’t think they had enough support.

After the House Homeland Security Committee approved articles of impeachment last week, two GOP House members publicly teetered on not supporting them: McClintock, R-Elk Grove, and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, too has been withheld and said he would announce his decision before the vote Tuesday.

Buck said he’d vote no last week, confirming his conviction in an opinion piece published Monday. The Colorado Republican is leaving Congress in 2025 due to disagreements with party members who continue to raise false claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Previously, McClintock blasted the impeachment effort as based on policy disagreements. He said while Mayorkas was the “worst cabinet secretary in American history, guilty of malfeasance, neglect of duty and maladministration,” those weren’t grounds for impeachment.

“The founders specifically rejected terms like malfeasance, neglect of duty and maladministration as grounds for impeachment,” McClintock said in a November statement, “because they feared such vague terms would be twisted for political ends and render the executive subordinate to the legislative branch.”

Impeachment is one of Congress’ highest powers of checks and balances to charge and try federal officials for treason, bribery or “other high crimes and misdemeanors.” While the House has the power to impeach an official, only the Senate can remove one from office through a trial.

There are 219 Republicans and 212 Democrats in the House. Four seats are vacant. Due to health issues, Reps. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Hal Rogers, R-Ky.,



have been absent. Rogers is expected be back for the vote, making the Republican majority essentially 218.

If all the remaining members vote, Republicans need 216 yeses to meet the majority threshold to impeach Mayorkas.

If Mayorkas is impeached, the Senate is expected to quickly convene a trial. It would take two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, to remove him from office. Since 51 senators typically vote with Democrats, that’s probably impossible.

McClintock was one of three California Republicans who helped block a floor vote to impeach Mayorkas in November. But the other two Californians, Reps. John Duarte, R-Modesto, and Darrell Issa, R-Vista, said they would vote to impeach after the Homeland Security Committee put forth articles through the normal process.

The November attempt, pushed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was thwarted 209-201, with eight Republicans joining all Democrats against it.

McClintock, who leads the House subcommittee on immigration and border security, called her effort unconstitutional. He chastised the impeachments of former President Donald Trump when Democrats held the House majority.

“We must not allow the left to become our teachers,” McClintock said. “If these clear constitutional principles are not restored, now, that power will be just one election from being turned against the constitutionalists on the Supreme Court, or upon any future Republican administration.”

The Homeland Security Committee last week approved two articles of impeachment that claim Mayorkas failed to enforce U.S. immigration laws and breached public trust in congressional testimonies about the U.S.-Mexico border. The committee had started interviewing former officials in June to try to build a case that Mayorkas was in “dereliction of duty.”

Democrats, including Biden and Mayorkas, have criticized the effort as baseless.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last Wednesday: “Congressman Tom McClintock said, ‘These are not impeachable offenses.’”

“Our challenge to House Republicans is this,” Jean-Pierre added: “Will you go against the very voices you typically listen to play a dangerous, unconstitutional game?”

Impeachment is typically reserved to condemn and remove officials who face credible accusations of criminal wrongdoing. Using impeachment to condemn political decisions in Congress would be unprecedented. But lawmakers have increasingly threatened to use impeachment as a political tool to lambast opponents.

He would be the second cabinet official in history to be impeached. The first was Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876 who stood accused of improper conduct while administering government contracts. He was acquitted by the Senate.