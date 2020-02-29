Tom Steyer: Billionaire Democrat dances to ‘Back That Azz Up’ on stage with rapper in embarrassing rally stunt

Tom Steyer dances onstage with rapper Juvenile singing Back That Azz Up during a rally ahead of the Democratic primary in South Carolina: REUTERS

Presidential hopeful and billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, 62, found an eye-catching way to end his final rally before the South Carolina primary -- twerking on stage with the rapper Juvenile.

In an enthusiastic display of dad-dancing, the former hedge fund manager worked up a sweat dancing to Back That Azz Up.

Mr Steyer, an environmental activist, has been cultivating the African American vote ahead of the primary, the first in a state whose Democratic members are predominantly black.

Voters in the Palmetto state are going to the polls on Saturday in a contest which could shake up the race to win the nomination.

Joe Biden is widely expected to top the vote in what may be a must-win contest for the former vice-president, following disappointing results in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second-place finish in Nevada.





A poll average by Real Clear Politics put Mr Biden on 39.7 per cent, followed by Bernie Sanders – the frontrunner in the race so far – on 24.3 per cent.

Mr Steyer is in third place, on 11.7 per cent, followed by Pete Buttigieg (11.3 per cent), Elizabeth Warren (six per cent), Amy Klobuchar (5.7 per cent) and Tulsi Gabbard (2.3 per cent).

While he is only on about two per cent nationally, Mr Steyer has held 50 events in South Carolina since 2018 and spent millions on ads.

He has stressed his commitment to helping people of colour succeed in business, pointing to the achievements of his non-profit bank which aims to help minority and female entrepreneurs.

Mr Steyer has also backed reparations to African Americans whose ancestors were slaves.

Reaction to his dancing was mixed, much of it centred around the idea of him pandering to black voters – or the idea that little in politics can surprise any more.

Meena Harris, niece of former Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, tweeted: "I swear to god this primary is trying to kill me."

I swear to god this primary is trying to kill me pic.twitter.com/QWVfYNBl9I — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 29, 2020

Chaunte'l Powell tweeted: "So tonight I saw Tom Steyer hop on stage and dance with Juvenile like a Hot Boy. To say 2020 politics is wild is an understatement."

So tonight I saw Tom Steyer hop on stage and dance with Juvenile like a Hot Boy. To say 2020 politics is wild is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/v43OuFi8Ci — Chaunte'l Powell (@chauntelpowell) February 29, 2020

Charles Payne, a Fox Business network host, wrote: "After hearing how Hillary Clinton said she was down because she carried hot sauce in her purse Tom Steyer said 'hold my beer'."

Read more

Biden looks to secure crucial lifeline from African American voters

Joe Biden earns one of most coveted endorsements ahead of SC primary

Here's what the latest 2020 polls say ahead of South Carolina

Bloomberg has now proved his views on Arabs are dangerous

Joe Biden denied holy communion at South Carolina mass