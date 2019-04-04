Tom Steyer keeps the faith on impeachment, whatever the Mueller report says

GLENDALE, Calif. — On Tuesday evening, Tom Steyer, the Democratic megadonor turned impeachment activist, brought his anti-Donald Trump road show to the MGM Banquet Hall, a small, windowless wedding venue with $10 valet parking in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

At first glance Steyer’s town hall seemed indistinguishable from the 50 others he has staged across the country since launching Need to Impeach in October 2017. (He’s spent $50 million on the effort.) The sign-up sheets in the lobby. The introductory video compilation of Steyer’s many cable-news hits. The inner-city choir as a warm-up act. Even the location in the district of an influential congressional Democrat — in this case, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

And yet this time something was different.

Each of Steyer’s previous events had been held while America waited to see whether special counsel Robert Mueller’s report would decisively prove that Trump had committed an impeachable offense.

Back then, impeachment seemed like a live possibility, depending on what sort of wrongdoing prosecutors uncovered.

The Glendale event, however, was the first to take place in the confusing initial aftermath of Mueller’s investigation. Trump has been publicly cleared of criminal conspiracy with Russia; leading Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have pretty much ruled out the idea of Congress attempting to remove the president from office. But at the same time, reports are surfacing that the full, still-unreleased Mueller report may be more much damaging to Trump than Attorney General William Barr’s initial summary let on, particularly on the question of whether the president tried to obstruct justice.

Tom Steyer speaks at the Need to Impeach town hall in Glendale, Calif., on Tuesday. (Photo: Andrew Romano/Yahoo News)

As such Tuesday’s gathering provided perhaps the clearest glimpse yet into the bewildered psyche of the pro-impeachment left as it struggles to comprehend the disorienting yet sure-to-be-drawn-out denouement of Mueller’s nearly two-year probe — and to figure out a way forward.

“Did we drink the Kool-Aid about Mueller?” Need to Impeach volunteer Sandi Tang asked Steyer, her voice trembling with emotion. “I didn’t know much about him, and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s our saving grace.’ We f***ing saw [Trump] do all this s*** in front of our own eyes! So how did Mueller — this guy we thought was going to tell us the truth — spend millions of dollars and 2 1/2 years and not come up with the things that we all saw, much less all the other stuff we heard about?”

From the start, the event felt more like a group therapy session than a traditional town hall, with Steyer, dressed in black slacks, a blue shirt and a technicolor belt, playing the part of political therapist.

“This is the most corrupt president in American history,” Steyer reassured his followers. “We know that. Everyone knows that.”

But the crowd of mostly middle-aged MSNBC types already seemed to be cycling through the five stages of grief. Denial was perhaps the most prevalent.

“I’m going to say this a little less eloquently than Tom Steyer,” quipped Steyer’s co-host, progressive radio personality Stephanie Miller. “But we still need to impeach the motherf***er!”

“He was impeachable on Inauguration Day!” shouted a bald man in a gray hoodie.

Nearby, a woman in a blue T-shirt and ponytail waved a sign that read “Indict. Impeach. Imprison. Lock them up.”