Tom Steyer has a platform for a post-impeachment America

SAN FRANCISCO — California billionaire and progressive activist Tom Steyer will travel to Iowa on Wednesday to disclose whether he will run for president in 2020, but unlike other potential Democratic candidates, he is outspoken in his belief that President Trump must be impeached and removed, rather than just voted out of office.

“I think that he is the most corrupt president in American history,” Steyer said of Trump in an interview Tuesday with Yahoo News. “He is very destructive to our country and to the American people. Getting rid of him is a statement that we believe in the rule of law and in civil society.”

A group founded by Steyer in October 2017, Need to Impeach, is airing television ads in early-primary and caucus states, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, trying to persuade legislators to remove Trump from office, despite the potential for social and political upheaval. To date, Need to Impeach’s website has gathered more than 6.5 million signatures in support of that goal.

“No one wants this,” Steyer, 61, said of what he sees as the imperative of forcing Trump from office. “It isn’t based on policy distinctions, this is based on the idea that he is corrupt, that he is a threat to the country, that he has both met the criteria to be impeached, clearly and overwhelmingly, but also that it’s urgent to get him out of office because he’s so destructive to the country.”

Billionaire Tom Steyer speaks at the “Need to Impeach” town hall event March 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) More

A former hedge fund manager and the founder of the investment firm Farallon Capital Management, Steyer pledged in 2010 to donate at least half of his wealth to charity. Two years later, he turned away from the private sector to devote himself to promoting environmental causes. In the 2018 midterms, he spent roughly $120 million in support of Democratic candidates and on an ambitious campaign to register millions of young voters across the country and motivate them to go to the polls.

While Steyer’s efforts may have helped Democrats take back the House of Representatives, a presidential run, if he undertakes one, would face steep odds.

In a CNN poll of likely candidates in early December, he received 0 percent support.

Since then, Steyer has worked to lay out a platform for a post-Trump era, his “5 Steps” for restoring American democracy. They include: the right to an equal vote, the right to clean air and clean water, the right to a free quality public education, the right to earn a living wage and the right to universal health care.

The problem for Steyer is that the Democratic Party has skewed left over the past few presidential cycles, making his ideas feel less unique in a field that will likely include liberal heavyweights such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“At least in the state of California, there are two distinct wings of the Democratic Party, the progressive and the moderate, and I think I’m on the progressive side, no question about it,” Steyer told Yahoo News. “I have a very clear conception in my head about what I think the role of government and civil society is, and what the role of the private sector is.”

Like Warren, Steyer says he isn’t opposed to capitalism, but he bemoans the turn American democracy took in the 1980s under Ronald Reagan, who he says regularly portrayed government as “inefficient and corrupt.”

“There’s been a hostile corporate takeover of our government,” Steyer said. “In fact, the values and priorities of this society should be set by the government, because we have an elected government so it represents the will of the people. The idea that the private sector and corporations could subvert that function and make the government act according to corporate needs is a breakdown in civil society.”