Tom Suozzi won as a moderate Democrat on Long Island. What can we learn? | Mike Kelly

Tom Suozzi was finally smiling.

It was Tuesday night in Woodbury, New York. Suozzi, the veteran Long Island Democrat known for his moderate bipartisanship, had just won a hard-fought special election to reclaim the Congressional seat held by Republican George Santos who had been dismissed for lying about his background.

Now, against a backdrop of American flags and with a national television audience tuning in, Suozzi announced that he found a much larger significance in his victory to fill out the remaining 10 months of Santos term. Suozzi said his return to Congress was a sign that voters want their elected officials to work together and find common ground. No more fighting. No more gridlock.

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, Democratic candidate for New York's 3rd congressional district, speaks at his election night party Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Woodbury, N.Y. Suozzi won a special election for the House seat formerly held by George Santos. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

“We won this race because we addressed the issues and found a way to bind our divisions,” Suozzi said as a crowd of supporters cheered. “So now we have to carry that message to the United States Congress and across our country. It’s time to move beyond the petty partisan bickering and the finger pointing.”

What does Suozzi's win forecast?

Elections, by nature, invariably prompt winners and losers to look for grand themes that perhaps reveal some new trend. It’s human nature to ask: What’s it all mean?

But is this week’s victory by Suozzi in a special election in the middle of a snow storm, with low voter turnout, really a bellwether signal that the rest of the nation is about to embrace a change in politics? Or is it just a singular victory by a veteran politician who knows how to win votes in Long Island’s suburbs?

As you might guess, in America’s fractured political landscape, there is no common ground on why Suozzi cruised to victory.

In northern New Jersey, where he represents a suburban House district much like Suozzi’s, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a moderate Democrat who chairs the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said it may be too early draw broad conclusions from Suozzi’s victory. But at the very least, Gottheimer said, the election draws attention to the fact that a moderate like Suozzi can win by campaigning on a promise to work with Republicans to solve problems.

During three terms in Congress before leaving to run unsuccessfully for New York’s governor, Suozzi cast himself as a Democrat who was willing to compromise with Republicans. Along with Gottheimer, Suozzi formed the core of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which includes equal numbers of Republican and Democratic House members but has struggled to gain traction in a Congress dominated by extremists from both parties.

For a few years, Suozzi and Gottheimer even shared an apartment in Washington, D.C.

"I'm thrilled to have him back," Gottheimer said in a telephone interview from Washington between votes in the House.

“We’re clearly at an inflection point,” Gottheimer added. “So the question is: Are we going down the path of common sense and reasonableness which is what Suozzi did? Or are we going the way of extremism.”

Congressman Josh Gottheimer visited the Ridgewood YMCA childcare center on Jan. 9, 2024.

Reached by telephone, Suozzi told The Record that he would not comment beyond what he said at his victory speech.

“I’m not talking to the press until I get sworn in on Feb. 28,” he said.

During his campaign, Suozzi cast himself as a middle-of-the road Democrat. And while his Republican opponent, Mazi Pilip, in a series of television ads, tried to portray him as blocking efforts to curtail illegal immigration, Suozzi managed to strike a reasonable tone.

By the end of the campaign, Suozzi was calling for Republicans and Democrats to work together to solve the crisis at America’s southern border.

For Suozzi, the call for a bipartisan solution to immigration just happened to coincide with a shift by President Joe Biden to work with Republicans to impose stricter immigration standards, especially for questionable asylum seekers.

After Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called on House Republicans to reject a Senate bipartisan immigration compromise — and the House GOP followed suit — Suozzi’s brand of bipartisanship suddenly drew attention.

Compromise on immigration resonated

Lawrence Levy, a former political reporter who now runs the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, said Suozzi’s support for a compromise immigration package resonated in his district which tends to “swing” between its support for Republicans and Democrats.

Likewise, said Levy, such a political tactic will likely grain ground with other candidates in other suburban House districts that are not necessarily dominated by Democrats or Republicans.

“The strategies and tactics, particular around the issue of immigration, really has some resonance for candidates in swing suburban districts,” Levy said. “Suozzi laid out the paradigm that the political parties have to compromise. It’s a time-tested approach – the need to get something done.”

Suozzi’s victory margin — nearly 8 % over Pilip — certainly seems significant. Suozzi received nearly 54% of the vote.

But a variety of political experts cautioned that those percentages may be misleading.

Special, off-cycle Congressional elections tend to draw fewer voters. Also, the six inches of snow that fell Tuesday morning in Long Island likely contributed to the fact that only about 180,000 voters cast ballots — about half the total number of votes cast in the last four Congressional elections in Suozzi’s district.

“We always want to create a larger narrative but it’s hard when we talk about these special elections,” said Ashley Koning, the director of the Rutgers-Eagleton poll. “It’s an election that can be spun in many different ways depending on what your hopes for the narrative might be.”

For example, Koning said, “On one hand, the Suozzi victory looks good for Democrats. But it is a small voter sample, and it doesn’t account for Trump at the top of the ticket.”

That will happen in November, when Suozzi has to run again for a full, two-year Congressional term — in a presidential election that is likely to include Biden and Trump. At that time, Koning said the partisan divisions may play a larger role.

“Partisanship bleeds through everything now,” Koning said. “We see a kind of a partisan identity at the core of so many issues, even issues we don’t think are remotely political — like Taylor Swift.”

But Koning also said she sees more voters are weary of the ongoing political fighting.

“I think voters are tired of it,” she said. “They’re certainly fatigued.”

How that fatigue plays out remains to be seen.

What can New Jersey politicians learn?

Ross Baker, a Rutgers professor of political science who is regarded as an expert on the ebbs and flows of politics in Congress, said the victory by Suozzi may resonate in the central New Jersey district now represented by Rep. Tom Kean Jr., the son of the former governor.

Kean’s largely suburban district is generally regarded as politically moderate. But Kean, once a paragon of New Jersey Republican moderate politics like his father, has taken a more conservative turn lately.

Now that Suozzi has won with a more bipartisan approach, Baker wonders whether Kean’s rightward turn will help or hinder his re-election prospects.

“House members know how to play this,” Baker said. “They all have their fingers up to the wind. If they sense there is a strong partisan tide running, that’s the way they’ll go. If on the other hand, they sense that people are tired of partisanship, they can play in a softer key.”

In other words, the coming months could be very significant.

Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University polling institute, said voters often tell him in surveys how much they long for bipartisanship.

“But,” said Murray, “when push comes to shove, they dig into their partisan tribes.”

Murray said Suozzi’s victory is certainly significant in that it will narrow the Republican majority in the House to only six votes — three fewer than when the GOP took over the House after the 2022 election. But Murray pointed out that the dwindling Republican majority may not necessarily be a clear signal of a major political trend — not right now, anyway.

“We don’t have any evidence that Tom Suozzi won because he was bipartisan,” Murray said. “His supporters voted for him because they were comfortable putting him back in Congress.”

For now, Suozzi feels his victory is a chance for a change in the political winds.

Midway through his victory speech on Tuesday, he told his supporters — and the national TV audience — that voters “want us to start working together.”

“We’ve all seen what politics has become,” he added. “In this campaign, we’ve tried to give a vision of what it could be. Let’s take our country back.”

