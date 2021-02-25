What Is Tom Vilsack’s Net Worth?

Dawn Allcot
·1 min read
Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock / Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock
Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock / Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

The secretary of agriculture under both of former President Barack Obama’s terms, Tom Vilsack, former Iowa governor, left politics to become the highest-paid executive at Dairy Management Inc., according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He earned a salary of just under $1 million at the nonprofit Dairy Export Council, which supports dairy farmers and promotes milk and other dairy product consumption.

Find Out: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

Tom Vilsack’s Net Worth: $1 Million-$5 Million

Online sources placed Vilsack’s net worth between $1 million and $5 million, with assets in farmland, commercial real estate and various checking, savings and money market accounts as of 2014. He also has at least $101,000 invested in the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System.

The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry held a hearing on Feb. 2. Since that hearing, he has been confirmed as Biden’s agriculture secretary.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is Tom Vilsack’s Net Worth?

