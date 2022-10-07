Tom Watson peerage an ‘insult’ to victims of false sex abuse claims

The elevation of Tom Watson to the House of Lords is expected to be announced in the coming days - Victoria Jones/PA

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of insulting the victims of false sex abuse allegations by nominating Tom Watson for a peerage.

The elevation of Mr Watson, Labour’s former deputy leader, to the House of Lords is expected to be announced in the coming days.

But his suitability has been questioned over his claim that a VIP paedophile ring operated in Westminster and his hounding of Lord Brittan, the former home secretary, falsely accused of rape and child abuse.

Lady Brittan, his widow, has branded Mr Watson “despicable” and “offensive” and previously warned against him being given a peerage.

Harvey Proctor, who was falsely accused of being a child murderer by a fantasist who had been supported by Mr Watson, said last night: “This is an insult to those people Watson attacked like Lord Brittan. It shows a terrible error of judgement on the part of Keir Starmer to have nominated him.”

Mr Watson, who stepped down as an MP at the last election, had wrongly claimed in the House of Commons in 2012 that a child sex abuse ring had operated in Westminster, prompting Theresa May to establish a public inquiry that found no evidence of it at a cost to the taxpayer of £200 million.

Mr Watson is also accused of putting pressure on police to reopen an historic rape allegation against Lord Brittan made by a suspected fantasist with mental health problems, leading to police interviewing the former home secretary under caution while he was recovering from cancer.

Just days after Lord Brittan’s death in January 2015, Mr Watson described Lord Brittan as “close to evil as any human being could be,” quoting Carl Beech, another fantasist who was subsequently convicted of perverting the course of justice and paedophile offences and jailed for 18 years.

Beech’s false claims led to police raiding the homes of Lady Brittan, Mr Proctor and Field Marshal Lord Bramall, a veteran of the D-Day landings and a former head of the Army.

Carl Beech's false claims led to police raiding the homes of Lady Brittan, Harvey Proctor and Field Marshal Lord Bramall

When Mr Watson was nominated for a peerage by the previous Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2020, Lady Brittan, Mr Proctor and the family of Lord Bramall, who had died the previous year, wrote to the commission that vets new members of the House of Lords to object.

The Telegraph understands that the Appointments Commission, chaired by Lord Bew, decided that it needed more time to consider Mr Watson’s nomination in the light of the concerns. His peerage was not processed as a result but Sir Keir, the new Labour leader, put forward Mr Watson's name a second time. Mr Watson is understood to have been keen to be made a peer after almost three years away from Westminster.

The second time around the commission declined to block the nomination. Political nominations cannot be stopped if candidates are unsuitable or have shown a lack of judgement in the past. Instead they can only be blocked if nominations fail the propriety test, which involves a series of checks with police, the tax authorities and other official bodies.

The commission then passed the nomination to Downing Street which rubber stamps political peerages.

In 2019 Tom Watson apologised for the ‘people that suffered’ because of Carl Beech’s allegations - Luke Dray/Getty Images

Supporters of Mr Watson have in the past said that it is unfair to blame him for police failings, and insist all he did was highlight complaints brought to him which he passed to the police.

Watson stood down as an MP at the last election.

In 2015, after being heavily criticised by a Home Affairs select committee investigating the handling of the police inquiries into Lord Brittan, Mr Watson said he was “sincerely sorry for the distress caused to Lady Brittan and her family”.

In 2019, Mr Watson apologised again for the “people that suffered” because of Beech’s allegations but that “I did try my best to get to the truth” of the claims of the existence of a VIP paedophile ring.