Republican National Convention handout via ReutersA key GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate was forced to deny claims that he strangled and verbally abused his estranged wife and slammed one of his kids into a closet door in a testy custody case in Butler, Pennsylvania. Sean Parnell, a Trump-endorsed Republican favorite, told a child custody court Monday that while he and Laurie Snell, his wife from whom he has been separated since 2018, had a terrible relationship but it never came to blows.“We h