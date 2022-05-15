Is Tombador Iron (ASX:TI1) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Tombador Iron (ASX:TI1) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Tombador Iron Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Tombador Iron last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$25m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$25m. Therefore, from December 2021 it had roughly 12 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Tombador Iron's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Tombador Iron doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$6.3m in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 295% in the last year. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Tombador Iron is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Tombador Iron Raise Cash?

While Tombador Iron does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Tombador Iron's cash burn of AU$25m is about 34% of its AU$72m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Tombador Iron's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Tombador Iron's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Tombador Iron that investors should know when investing in the stock.

