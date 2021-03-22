Tomball City Manager Rob Hauck dies in single-vehicle crash

The Telegraph

Summer holidays in Europe could be off until vaccination rates on the continent catch up with the UK, under plans being considered by a Government taskforce. The group, led by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, is due to publish a report in three weeks' time on how to restart foreign tourism. It is expected to propose a traffic light-style system that could allow British holidaymakers quarantine-free travel to "green list" low-risk countries. However, a third wave of Covid-19 sweeping Europe amid disarray over its vaccination programme risks it being a “traffic light system with no countries on the green list” when foreign travel is scheduled to resume on May 17, according to a taskforce insider. Scientists have warned ministers that variants entering Britain is the biggest danger as the virus surges among unvaccinated Europeans compounded by the continent's less comprehensive Covid-19 sequencing that makes it less able to detect new strains before they spread. “The taskforce is looking at vaccination rates, prevalence of the virus and variants. It will set out a framework for restarting travel but at the moment there are serious concerns among the scientists. I don’t see there being much travel in May,” said a Government source. However, the UK Government is also in talks with the US to establish a pilot travel corridor as two countries in the top five in the world for vaccinations. Joe Biden’s administration is aiming to reopen travel in mid-May when he hopes all US adults will have been offered a vaccination. More than 100 million have so far had a jab. Israel and Singapore have also been identified as countries where vaccination levels could enable travel to resume more quickly. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Sunday that it's still "premature" to book foreign summer holidays. “Our number one consideration is that even though the UK is almost leading the world on vaccination rates, it is really important we don't import new variants and undermine all that hard work,” he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show. "I haven't booked my holiday, I will wait to see what the responses from those taskforces in April. I think it would be premature to do that, it would be potentially risky, we're seeing growing variants." Under the proposals being considered by the global travel taskforce, the ban on non-essential travel is likely to continue for “red list” countries with travellers facing at least 10 days in quarantine, possibly in government-approved hotels, and a compulsory series of three Covid-19 tests. Travellers returning from amber list countries are likely to have to undergo pre-departure tests followed by home quarantine but could be released on the fifth day if they test negative for Covid-19. The green list country criteria is proving the most contentious. Travel industry chiefs want few if any restrictions but Government scientists are believed to be pushing back and want testing and Covid-19 vaccination certificates for holidaymakers on any flights or journeys. “Testing could still be a part of it even for the green list and for those who have been vaccinated. The cost could put a holiday out of the reach of many families,” said a source. Scientists are concerned that other European countries do not have the same “gold standard” Covid-19 gene sequencing as the UK to enable them to effectively identify new variants, which could hold those countries back from being put on the green list.