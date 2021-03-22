Tomball City Manager Rob Hauck dies in single-vehicle crash

Many remembered Rob Hauck as passionate, a mentor, and as someone who never saw the bad in people.

REPORTER: The city of Tomball has shared the sad news that City Manager Robert Hauck was killed in a car crash. The city says Hauck was involved in a single car crash in Waller County this afternoon.

He leaves behind a wife and three children. Hauck served as Tomball Chief of Police from 2008 to 2014. He then became assistant city manager and then city manager in 2018.

