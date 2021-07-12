Tomi Lahren defends Caitlyn Jenner after ‘despicable’ transphobic harassment at CPAC

Summer Lin
2 min read
Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren defended Caitlyn Jenner after she was verbally harassed with transphobic remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend.

In a video posted on Twitter Saturday, Jenner can be seen walking through a hotel lobby during CPAC in Dallas, Texas and taking pictures with others. (Warning: the video contains graphic offensive language.)

Someone in the video heckles Jenner, repeatedly uses her deadname and asks her: “What do you think about the stuff they’re teaching in schools regarding the LGBTQ?”

The person also uses a transphobic slur against Jenner and calls her a “sick freak.”

Lahren, a host for Fox Nation, tweeted Monday: “Hearing how some ‘conservatives’ treated Caitlyn Jennner at CPAC makes my blood boil. There’s no room for your hate in the America First movement. We believe in freedom and we believe in limited government. The way she chooses to live her personal life harms you in no way!”

“The attacks on Caitlyn Jenner are despicable,” Lahren continued. “I’ll go to bat for her every single time and if you want to take my ‘conservative’ card for it, take it and shove it. Your mob is no better than the Left’s and in fact, it’s uglier.”

Jenner announced earlier this year that she’s running as a candidate in the Sept. 14 recall election of California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jenner, a former Olympic champion who came out as transgender in 2015, has said she opposes trans girls participating in girls’ sports at school because it’s unfair, The Guardian reported.

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school,” Jenner said in May, according to the publication. “It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Jenner has recently compared herself to former President Donald Trump, calling him a “disrupter,” The Hill reported.

“He was a disrupter when he was president,” Jenner said. “I want to do the same thing.”

