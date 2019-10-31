WASHINGTON – Conservative political commentator and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren dressed up as freshman Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Halloween.

“I'm not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness," Lahren wrote in an Instagram post. "I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected to the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted House... ”

In the post, Lahren is sporting dark hair, glasses, and holding a binder titled “Green New Deal” that is emblazoned with the “Communist Manifesto.” She used the #socialismkills hashtag.

The Green New Deal has been a divisive bill on Capitol Hill, garnering support from progressives but drawing some criticism from more moderate Democrats and Republicans.

The bill has been championed by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass. It calls for a dramatic increase in the generation of renewable fuels, such as wind, solar and hydropower sources, and a shift within 10 years to energy systems that are "net-zero" when it comes to greenhouses gases that are the primary contributor to climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez arrived in the national spotlight in 2018 after defeating a well-known and powerful incumbent in New York's 14th congressional district while working as a waitress. At 29, she became the youngest congresswoman ever and is consistently targeted by President Donald Trump.

USA TODAY has reached out to AOC for comment.

During a political twitter feud between Lahren and rapper Cardi B in early, AOC entered the fray, prompting Lahren to respond: "I do fully acknowledge @iamcardib is smarter than YOU."

Lahren has previously suggested that Ocasio-Cortez, who 5.5 million Twitter followers, was only successful on “social media” and not in “real life.”

Contributed: Elizabeth Weise and Ledyard King, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tomi Lahren dressed up as AOC for Halloween