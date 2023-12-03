Tommy Bahama opened its first hotel in California and it looks exactly like you'd expect — see inside

Clothing brand Tommy Bahama opened its first hotel in Palm Springs, California.

The company, which also operates branded restaurants and bars, may expand its hotel arm to Florida or Hawaii.

Tommy Bahamas' trajectory is reminiscent of Margaritaville's ongoing expansion.

A slice of dad paradise has landed in Palm Springs, California: a Tommy Bahama-branded hotel .

In late October, the company opened its first Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa in the popular California desert destination. Rates in 2024 start at $259 a night.

Following this debut, the brand is now considering more locations in Florida, Hawaii, or Scottsdale, Arizona, Tommy Bahama's CEO Doug Wood said in a statement to Business Insider.

Tommy Bahama’s over 160 clothing stores are a familiar staple at malls across the US.

The company also operates a furniture line and a chain of branded restaurants and "Marlin Bars." About half of its over 20 dining venues are scattered throughout Florida with one in the very tropical neighborhood of Midtown, New York.

But this hasn't been enough to appease the brand’s dedicated fans, many of whom have been asking for a branded resort “for a long time,” Wood said.

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa opened on October 30. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

In late October, Tommy Bahama did just that.

Tommy Bahama's fans, meet the first Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa.

The property has three pools. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

Instead of building a hotel from the ground up, the company took a page out of Margaritaville and Hilton's playbook by renovating an aged hotel.

The property, mostly recently known as Miramonte Resort and Spa, opened in 1963.

Diners at Grapefruit Basil are greeted with a "California-inspired" menu. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

Real estate investment and development company Lowe acquired Miramonte in 2020. Two years later, Tommy Bahama announced it had partnered with Lowe to turn it into the clothing company's first hotel.

At the time, Wood called this move — which had been in discussion "for decades" — a “natural progression" for the brand.

Citrus and olive trees surround the hotel. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

Lowe's subsidiary CoralTree Hospitality now manages the hotel.

The team dropped $20 million to Tommy Bahama-ify the 60-year-old property, last renovated in 2017.

The lobby's tropical wallpaper is a callback to the brand's specific aesthetic. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

If you were expecting a hotel with tropical prints, green accents, and Spanish-Mediterranean-inspired architecture, you would be spot on.

Despite its desert and mountain surroundings, the 11-acre site now oozes Tommy Bahama's subdued but upscale beachside spirit through neutral-toned decor and palm leaf prints.

The 215 hotel rooms were redecorated with touches like its own wallpaper and metal-accented headboards.

Many of the guest rooms have a balcony or patio with views of the garden and surrounding mountains. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

The five luxurious villas, now filled with Tommy Bahama's furniture and decor, could operate as the brand's furniture showrooms.

Here, bocce ball is the activity of choice, citrus trees shade the walkways, and “a local Shaman” hosts sound baths at the spa, according to the hotel.

The property has two bocce ball courts. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

Even the murals were painted by "Tommy Bahama artists."

The property has two bars — one indoor and one poolside.

Chiki Palm serves food and drinks. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

There are three saltwater pools around the property.

For colder nights, the outdoor lounge has fire pits.

The indoor-outdoor Grapefruit Basil dining venue was named after Tommy Bahama's restaurants' signature drink.

About half of Grapefruit Basil's 200 seats are indoor. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

For a more relaxed meal, the poolside bar also serves casual options like quesadillas and poke bowls.

Like most resorts, there’s a 12,000-square-foot spa, gym, and meeting and event space.

The hotel says its spa offers "desert-inspired treatments." Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

Couples are welcome to host the Tommy Bahama wedding of their dreams here.

Yes, there's an on-site retail store as well.

The store sells merchandise exclusive to the property. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

Besides clothes, guests can also buy branded pickleball paddles.

For all the stereotypical Tommy Bahama-donning dads, there’s a popular golf course nearby.

The patio has eight fire pits. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa

It's also about a 15-minute drive from Empire Polo Club, home of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival.

The hotel did not respond to Business Insider's inquiry about its 2023 and 2024 booking levels.

Tommy Bahama’s trajectory harkens back to another retailer-turned-hospitality giant: Margaritaville.

Margaritaville's portfolio includes restaurants, bars, hotels, a cruise ship, and RV camps. Margaritaville at Sea, Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The first Margaritaville restaurant opened in 1987 in Key West, Florida about a decade after Jimmy Buffett released his hit anthem.

The brand launched its first hotel 23 years later. Margaritaville Holdings' expanding portfolio now includes over 20 hotels, RV camps, and a cruise line.

