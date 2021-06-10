Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Buy Palm Beach, Florida, House for $21 Million

Tommy Hilfiger is having one busy year in real estate. According to the Palm Beach Daily News, the famed fashion designer and his wife, Dee Ocleppo, have scooped up a house in Palm Beach, Florida, for $21 million—their second in just three months.

Their latest pricey pad is a three-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bathroom Mediterranean-style home that spans 5,047 square feet. Perched on the waterfront, the estate boasts several spacious living areas, a dining room, a library, a state-of-the-art kitchen complete with stone countertops, and two beautifully columned courtyards.

Upstairs lies the main suite, which features a sitting room, walk-in closets, his-and-hers bathrooms, and separate open terraces that overlook the water. The property also has an attached two-car garage with a second-floor guest apartment. Palm trees and landscaped greenery fill up the backyard space, which also has a modern swimming pool, a barbecue terrace, and access to a dock.

In March, Hilfiger and Ocleppo picked up a $9 million house in the Palm Beach area. They also parted ways with other properties this year—including their 22-acre European-inspired home in Greenwich, Connecticut, which they sold for $45 million. Most recently, the couple sold their eccentrically decorated oceanfront digs in Golden Beach, Florida, for $24 million, reports the South Florida Business Journal.

See the video.

When Architectural Digest toured the palatial mansion in 2014, Hilfiger and Ocleppo made it clear they wanted a whimsical home filled with artwork, colors, and an array of patterns. (It even features scratch-and-sniff wallpaper in the guest bathrooms.) Recalling a conversation with their interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Ocleppo said, “If it’s not shagadelic or groovy, it’s not coming into the house.”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest