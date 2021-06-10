Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Buy Palm Beach, Florida, House for $21 Million

Sophie Dweck
2 min read
Tommy Hilfiger is having one busy year in real estate. According to the Palm Beach Daily News, the famed fashion designer and his wife, Dee Ocleppo, have scooped up a house in Palm Beach, Florida, for $21 million—their second in just three months.

Their latest pricey pad is a three-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bathroom Mediterranean-style home that spans 5,047 square feet. Perched on the waterfront, the estate boasts several spacious living areas, a dining room, a library, a state-of-the-art kitchen complete with stone countertops, and two beautifully columned courtyards.

Upstairs lies the main suite, which features a sitting room, walk-in closets, his-and-hers bathrooms, and separate open terraces that overlook the water. The property also has an attached two-car garage with a second-floor guest apartment. Palm trees and landscaped greenery fill up the backyard space, which also has a modern swimming pool, a barbecue terrace, and access to a dock.

In March, Hilfiger and Ocleppo picked up a $9 million house in the Palm Beach area. They also parted ways with other properties this year—including their 22-acre European-inspired home in Greenwich, Connecticut, which they sold for $45 million. Most recently, the couple sold their eccentrically decorated oceanfront digs in Golden Beach, Florida, for $24 million, reports the South Florida Business Journal.

See the video.

When Architectural Digest toured the palatial mansion in 2014, Hilfiger and Ocleppo made it clear they wanted a whimsical home filled with artwork, colors, and an array of patterns. (It even features scratch-and-sniff wallpaper in the guest bathrooms.) Recalling a conversation with their interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Ocleppo said, “If it’s not shagadelic or groovy, it’s not coming into the house.”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

