Tommy Lee accused of sexually assaulting woman during helicopter ride

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a helicopter, where he also allegedly drank cocktails and did drugs with the pilot as they flew over California.

The accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, detailed the incident in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Friday.

She said she met Lee’s private pilot, David Martz, in 2002, when he patronized the San Diego bank where she’d been working. They quickly struck up a friendship and met up for lunch on several occasions before he invited her for a ride on his helicopter, according to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

While she was initially hesitant, mostly because she’d never been on helicopter before, she ultimately agreed to join Martz for what she thought would be a sightseeing trip around San Diego County. But when she arrived at the airfield in early 2003, she said she was told there was a change of plans and that they would be flying Lee up to Los Angeles instead.

Shortly after takeoff, Martz pulled out “alcohol he had stored in the helicopter and began to mix drinks,” the suit claims. While the plaintiff says she declined a beverage, both Lee and his pilot allegedly drank, snorted cocaine, and smoked marijuana throughout the 40-minute flight to Van Nuys. Per the complaint, Martz at one point told her she should “just relax” and eventually ordered her up to the cockpit to sit on Lee’s lap, where she would supposedly get the best view. She agreed, but only because of “the immense pressure,” she said.

“At one point, Lee penetrated plaintiff with his fingers while fondling her breasts,” according to the lawsuit. “Lee then pulled down his pants and attempted to force plaintiff’s head toward his genitals. By this point, plaintiff was in tears, but she had nowhere to go — she was trapped with little mobility to leave the cockpit.”

Martz meanwhile said nothing and “merely watched” while the alleged assault unfolded. The woman added that he said nothing to her on their return flight and that she did not speak to him again until June 2009, when he called to catch up.

Martz was separately detained the same year on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly flew too close to a police helicopter and failed to follow directions given to him by the Van Nuys Airport flight tower. He was released without arrest after his sobriety test was inconclusive. According to the Los Angeles Times, he lost his pilot license three times before he died in 2015. In one instance, he was accused of having oral sex with an adult film star while flying a helicopter.

The woman in Friday’s lawsuit is suing for gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, given the incident has left her with “great shock, distress, humiliation, shame and guilt.” She’s seeking past, present, and future damages, including medical expenses, loss of earnings and earnings capacity.