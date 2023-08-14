Tommy Tuberville Blocks Navy's First Woman Leader, Leaving 3rd Military Branch Hanging
Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) relentless crusade against one (1) travel policy instituted by the Defense Department has met another casualty. A third branch of the U.S. military is without a confirmed replacement as we enter the fifth month of Tuberville’s blockade of military appointments.
Admiral Lisa Franchetti was set to be the first woman to run the U.S. Navy—but her historic confirmation won’t happen now, as the former college football coach is holding up more than 300 military confirmations over the Pentagon’s policy to reimburse members and dependents for travel costs associated with abortion care. This policy was instituted after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade so that military members forced to live in states hostile to abortion could still access care.
