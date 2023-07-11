Tommy Tuberville Is Either Extremely Dumb or Extremely Racist

Tommy Tuberville has been single-handedly stonewalling military promotions for months, to the point that the Marine Corps is now without a Senate-confirmed leader for the first time in over 150 years. The Alabama senator went on CNN to discuss his extremely unpopular anti-abortion crusade with Kaitlan Collins on Monday night.

Collins brought up Tuberville’s recent, and very explicit, defense of white nationalists and white extremists in the military. He doubled down, and when Collins tried to explain that white nationalists are racist, Tuberville wouldn’t have it. “If we’re going to do with most white people out of the military, we’ve got huge problems,” he said, adding that “white nationalists” simply “have a few different beliefs.”

Tuberville insisted he wasn’t racist, to which Collins explained that a white nationalist, someone who wants to turn America into a white ethnostate, is by definition a racist.

“That’s your opinion,” Tuberville said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called out Tuberville on Tuesday. “The senator from Alabama is wrong, wrong, wrong,” he said on the Senate floor, adding that pushing the idea that whether white nationalists are racist is a matter of opinion is “dangerous” and “disturbing.”

It’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on here. It almost seems like Tuberville doesn’t know what a white nationalist is, as some of his comments seems to indicate he thinks it just means an American who is white, or at least something other than what one actually is.

But it’s a little hard to believe that member of Congress in 2023 is unfamiliar with the term white nationalist. It’s especially hard to believe that Tuberville doesn’t, considering how he came under fire in May for defending their place in the military. “We are losing in the military so fast,” he told an Alabama NPR affiliate. “Our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I’ll tell you why, because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden’s agenda.”

Tuberville’s office later tried to clarify that the comment “shows that he was being skeptical of the notion that there are white nationalists in the military, not that he believes they should be in the military.”

Tuberville’s comment in May and his office’s explanation don’t really jibe with what he told Collins on Monday, and it seems like one of two things is true: Tuberville is either so dumb that even after everything he still isn’t able to comprehend what white nationalism is, or he is so racist that he thinks white nationalism is a benign belief held by most white Americans. He could also very easily be both.

Regardless, this man is a United States senator.

