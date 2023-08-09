Tommy Tuberville is 'prepared to burn the military down' over abortion protest, Democratic senator says

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., accused Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Tuesday of “being prepared to burn the military down” over Tuberville’s hold of military promotions that began in February.

Tuberville has held up more than 200 military promotions for senior military jobs that require Senate confirmation, arguing that some Department of Defense abortion policies − such as provisions on paid leave and traveling expenses − violate federal law.

“I think everybody’s been hoping that Sen. Tuberville would back down, and I think we have to come to the conclusion that that is not happening and that he is prepared to burn the military down,” Murphy told reporters at the Capitol, according to The Hill.

“Maybe Republicans were hopeful that leading up to the August break he would relent,” Murphy said. “He didn’t, and we now have to adjust our strategy.”

Murphy said that Senate Republicans need to find a “very targeted, temporary change in process” to bypass Tuberville’s hold, arguing that “there is no world” in which limited time on the Senate floor could be used to confirm these promotions individually, the outlet reported.

“I understand Republicans are not going to go for a permanent change in the rules, but I just think we have to start thinking creatively about breaking this logjam… Maybe when we get back in September there will be some openness to creative solutions,” Murphy said.

The House and Senate are currently on a summer recess, a time when lawmakers often return to their home districts. They are scheduled to return to Washington next month.

But Murphy isn't the only lawmakers who has openly criticized his colleague from Alabama. Tuberville’s hold has also drawn criticism from members of his own party.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., said he doesn’t support Tuberville’s decision in May.

Likewise, GOP 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday called the hold on military promotions “a mess” on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show.

Story continues

“I know that the Pentagon has violated the Hyde Amendment, and I know you’re pro-life,” Haley said. “But would you call Senator Tuberville and ask him to stop screwing up the military, because we’re on the brink of a conflict with China, and we cannot have this.”

Haley referenced the Hyde Amendment, a measure that restricts federal spending on abortions.

Tuberville has denied that his hold affects national security, writing in a Washington Post op-ed, “Acting officials are in each one of the positions that are due for a promotion. The hold affects only those at the very top — generals and flag officers. The people who actually fight are not affected at all.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Burn the military down': Senator jabs Tuberville over abortion fight